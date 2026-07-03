Margot Robbie

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(L-R) Brian Cox, Johnny Depp and Edward Norton.
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Has No Problem Sharing Opinions: 'I'm Gonna Say What I Want to Say' (UPDATE)

The actor has, historically, not been shy about sharing opinions on the A-list.

tara mahadevan106 days ago
Jacob Elordi in a black suit and Margot Robbie in a strapless dress pose together, smiling at an event with a white and red backdrop.
Pop Culture

Margot Robbie Calls Jacob Elordi’s On-Set Gesture During 'Wuthering Heights' Scene "Romantic"

The unscripted gesture during a rehearsal ended up shaping a key romantic moment in 'Wuthering Heights.'

Mark Elibert169 days ago
Margot Robbie
Pop Culture

Margot Robbie Wears 'Naked Dress' Described as 'Jaw-Dropping'

The star was photographed on the red carpet wearing a see-through dress.

Jessica Mcbride309 days ago
Margot Robbie at the Breakthrough Prize event, wearing a black strapless dress and gold bracelets, smiling at the camera.
Pop Culture

Margot Robbie Says Full Frontal ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Nude Scene Was Her Idea

The scene famously unfolded when her character was trying to seduce Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort.

Trey Alston594 days ago
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Margot Robbie, in a black dress with a bow, and Tom Ackerley, in a navy suit, pose in front of a leafy backdrop
Pop Culture

Margot Robbie Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

The couple have been married since 2016.

Mark Elibert741 days ago
Adam Sandler in a casual jacket and Margot Robbie in a pink floral dress on separate red carpets
Pop Culture

Here's How Much Adam Sandler and Margot Robbie Earned to Become 2023's Highest Paid Actors

There's a sizable pay gap between how much the two stars made.

tara mahadevan863 days ago
Pop Culture

John Cena's Agency Encouraged Him to Turn Down 'Barbie' Role for Being 'Beneath' Him

The actor and WWE wrestler accepted Margot Robbie's invitation to star as a mermaid in the blockbuster film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams875 days ago
Style

Margot Robbie’s Stylist Is Documenting Her 'Barbie' Looks in New Book

'Barbie' became a global sensation, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year with $1.44 billion.

tara mahadevan907 days ago
Pop Culture

Oliver Stone Apologizes for 'Speaking Ignorantly' After Saying Ryan Gosling's 'Wasting His Time' on Movies Like 'Barbie'

The apology was given one day before Gosling received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams907 days ago
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Keke Palmer in a sparkling gown, Ice Spice in a red plaid outfit, and Margot Robbie in a pink dress with white fur accents.
Style

Ice Spice, Keke Palmer, and Margot Robbie Among Most Searched Celebrity Outfits on Google in 2023

From Y2K to 'Barbiecore,' the outfits these celebrities wore were top-trending on Google.

Jaelani Turner-Williams933 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Barbie’ Earns Raves After L.A. Premiere, on Pace to Double ‘Oppenheimer’ at Opening Weekend Box Office

Early reviews praise the Oscar-nominated director, as well as the performances of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Brad Callas1104 days ago
Pop Culture

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Banned in Vietnam Due to Alleged 'Chinese Propaganda'

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. responded to the country's decision, which stemmed from a "child-like crayon drawing" featured in the film.

Joshua Espinoza1108 days ago
Pop Culture

Ryan Gosling Addresses 'Barbie' Casting Criticism: "Your Hypocrisy Is Exposed"

The Canadian actor knows no one ever really cared about Ken before the movie

Louis Pavlakos1144 days ago

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