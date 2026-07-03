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From Henry Hill to Jordan Belfort, the GOAT director has a history of making style icons.Mike DeStefano
When you think of bad movies that made a lot of money, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Suicide Squad' probably don’t come to mind, but they’re among 13 other terrible films that crushed the box office.Brent Eickhoff
A definitive ranking of Margot Robbie's most iconic roles so far, from worst to best.William Goodman
Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' has finally arrived — and it's every bit as exciting and playful as you would expect.Jacob Kramer