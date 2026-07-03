Mariska Hargitay

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Latest Stories

Tracee Ellis Ross to Take Over Mariska Hargitay's Role on Broadway
Pop Culture

Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Over Mariska Hargitay’s 'Every Brilliant Thing' Role in Broadway Debut

From 'SVU' icon to 'Black-ish' star, see how this emotional Broadway role became a must-play part — and why Ross’s debut has theater fans buzzing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Mariska Hargitay in an orange Knicks shirt and jeans waves, exiting the Hudson Theatre stage door.
Pop Culture

Mariska Hargitay Says She Made 10-Block Sprint From Broadway Show to Game 4 to Cheer on Knicks

The sprint was worth it, of course, as Hargitay got to witness history firsthand.

Trace William Cowen35 days ago
Mariska Hargitay 'Burst into Tears' Over 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Cancellation
Pop Culture

Mariska Hargitay ‘Burst Out in Tears’ After Christopher Meloni’s ‘Organized Crime’ Cancellation

From franchise history to Bensler’s future, Hargitay explains why Meloni’s exit hit so hard — and what could come next for their ‘Law & Order’ story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo85 days ago
TikTok
Pop Culture

Choreographer Behind Viral ‘Law & Order’ Theme Song Dance Reacts to Mariska Hargitay

The viral dance started when Stephon Vann recorded himself at a bus stop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams345 days ago
Split image: left shows Mariska Hargitay seated in discussion; right shows Harvey Weinstein in a suit, using a walker
Pop Culture

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Slams Overturning of Harvey Weinstein's Rape Conviction: 'Incorrigible'

Weinstein will not released from prison because of his conviction in California, which remains unaffected by the decision in New York.

Joe Price813 days ago
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