Latest Stories
Tracee Ellis Ross Takes Over Mariska Hargitay’s 'Every Brilliant Thing' Role in Broadway Debut
From 'SVU' icon to 'Black-ish' star, see how this emotional Broadway role became a must-play part — and why Ross’s debut has theater fans buzzing.
Mariska Hargitay Says She Made 10-Block Sprint From Broadway Show to Game 4 to Cheer on Knicks
The sprint was worth it, of course, as Hargitay got to witness history firsthand.
Mariska Hargitay ‘Burst Out in Tears’ After Christopher Meloni’s ‘Organized Crime’ Cancellation
From franchise history to Bensler’s future, Hargitay explains why Meloni’s exit hit so hard — and what could come next for their ‘Law & Order’ story.
Choreographer Behind Viral ‘Law & Order’ Theme Song Dance Reacts to Mariska Hargitay
The viral dance started when Stephon Vann recorded himself at a bus stop.
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Slams Overturning of Harvey Weinstein's Rape Conviction: 'Incorrigible'
Weinstein will not released from prison because of his conviction in California, which remains unaffected by the decision in New York.
'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Mariska Hargitay Reveals She's a Survivor of Rape: 'I Couldn't Process It'
She opened up about her experience in an essay.