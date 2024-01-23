Oliver Stone Apologizes for 'Speaking Ignorantly' After Saying Ryan Gosling's 'Wasting His Time' on Movies Like 'Barbie'

Kenough was Kenough for Oliver Stone.
After the Any Given Sunday filmmaker was slammed regarding his opinion on Ryan Gosling joining the Barbie cast, Stone clarified his statement, also praising the film and extending an apology to director Greta Gerwig.
"Very disappointed to see Deadline, a publication I respect, run this sensationalistic, out-of-context statement I made about Barbie weeks before the film even came out," Stone wrote via the iPhone Notes app in a statement posted to X. "At the time, I was busy promoting my nuclear documentary in Europe and had little to no knowledge of the project beyond its title."
"I was able to see Barbie in a theater back in July and appreciated the film for its originality and its themes,” Stone continued. “I found the filmmakers’ approach certainly different than what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly."
The 77-year-old went on to commend Gerwig's success for Barbie, also complimenting her 2017 comedy-drama Lady Bird. "Greta Gerwig's 2017 film Lady Bird was one of my favorites that year," Stone wrote. "Barbie's box office greatly boosted the morale of our business, which was welcome. I wish Greta and the entire Oscars team good fortune at the Oscars."
Although Barbie lead actress Margot Robbie didn't receive an Academy Award nomination during the announcements made on Tuesday morning, Gosling earned a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category, America Ferrera received a nod for Best Supporting Actress while Gerwig and her husband, co-screenwriter Noah Baumbach were nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Going head-to-head for Best Original Song from Barbie are Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish's "What I Was Made For."
Stone's apology is a far cry from his resurfaced comments about Gosling and Barbie contributing to the "infantilization of Hollywood," he told City AM last June.
At the time, Stone criticized Gosling and suggested that the actor should be in "more serious films." “Ryan Gosling is wasting his time if he’s doing that shit for money. He should be doing more serious films," Stone said. "He shouldn’t be a part of this infantilization of Hollywood. Now it’s all fantasy, fantasy, fantasy, including all the war pictures: fantasy, fantasy."
Looks like Stone learned to never judge a Barbie by its cover.