Oliver Stone Apologizes for 'Speaking Ignorantly' After Saying Ryan Gosling's 'Wasting His Time' on Movies Like 'Barbie'

"Very disappointed to see Deadline, a publication I respect, run this sensationalistic, out-of-context statement I made about Barbie weeks before the film even came out," Stone wrote via the iPhone Notes app in a statement posted to X. "At the time, I was busy promoting my nuclear documentary in Europe and had little to no knowledge of the project beyond its title."

"I was able to see Barbie in a theater back in July and appreciated the film for its originality and its themes,” Stone continued. “I found the filmmakers’ approach certainly different than what I expected. I apologize for speaking ignorantly."

The 77-year-old went on to commend Gerwig's success for Barbie, also complimenting her 2017 comedy-drama Lady Bird. "Greta Gerwig's 2017 film Lady Bird was one of my favorites that year," Stone wrote. "Barbie's box office greatly boosted the morale of our business, which was welcome. I wish Greta and the entire Oscars team good fortune at the Oscars."

Although Barbie lead actress Margot Robbie didn't receive an Academy Award nomination during the announcements made on Tuesday morning, Gosling earned a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category, America Ferrera received a nod for Best Supporting Actress while Gerwig and her husband, co-screenwriter Noah Baumbach were nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Going head-to-head for Best Original Song from Barbie are Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish's "What I Was Made For."