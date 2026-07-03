Margaret Qualley

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Margaret Qualley(L) and Jack Antonoff attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Splitting After Three Years of Marriage

One source reportedly described the couple’s relationship as “rocky."

Alex Ocho10 days ago
ASAP Rocky in an orange outfit kneels and proposes to Margaret Qualley in a colorful jacket and blue pants for a Chanel spot. Then, they embrace joyfully.
Style

ASAP Rocky Proposes to Margaret Qualley for Chanel Commercial Shoot in New York City

Qualley previously starred in a short film for Chanel featuring music by Kendrick Lamar.

Trace William Cowen262 days ago
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Music

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Are Reportedly Engaged

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are reportedly engaged. The couple have been dating for less than a year, having first been seen together in NYC last August.

tara mahadevan1510 days ago
Margaret Qualley attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf's Ex Margaret Qualley Thanks FKA Twigs for Speaking Out Against Him

Shia LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, Margaret Qualley, thanks FKA twigs for having the courage to speak out against LaBeouf’s alleged abusive behavior.

Xavier Hamilton1973 days ago
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shia margaret
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Reportedly Split Following FKA Twigs' Abuse Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have reportedly called it quits as the actor faces allegations from FKA twigs of sexual and physical assault and abuse.

tara mahadevan2018 days ago
pete davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Seen Out With Cindy Crawford's Daughter, Kaia Gerber

Pete Davidson recently split with Margaret Qualley.

Alex Galbraith2459 days ago
Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Have Reportedly Split

Earlier this year it was reported that Pete Davidson and actress Margaret Qualley had been quietly dating for several months. 

Joe Price2466 days ago

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