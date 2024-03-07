Here's How Much Adam Sandler and Margot Robbie Earned to Become 2023's Highest Paid Actors

Adam Sandler and Margot Robbie saw big paydays in 2023.

Forbes reports that Sandler made $73 million last year from Netflix across four films: Murder Mystery 2, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Leo, and Spaceman. The first three came out in 2023, and the last one hit this year, but 57-year-old Sandler was paid for all the flicks last year.

Robbie, 33, is next on Forbes’ list, though there’s a pretty big gap between her and Sandler’s total earnings. Last year, Margot made $59 million, following the success of Barbie and her cameo in Asteroid City.

The list is rounded out with Tom Cruise at $45 million, Ryan Gosling at $43 million, Matt Damon also at $43 million, Jennifer Aniston at $42 million, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Statham both at $41 million, Ben Affleck at $38 million, and Denzel Washington at $24 million.