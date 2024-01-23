Margot Robbie’s Stylist Is Documenting Her 'Barbie' Looks in New Book

Barbie’s many looks are being documented in a new book.
Margot Robbie’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that the book, Barbie: The World Tour will be available on March 8 via Rizzoli Publications.
Mukamal revealed the news alongside a photo of Robbie as Barbie. She's seen lying flat against a pink background, outfitted in what appears to be a Chanel skirt and jacket set, surrounded by accessory options including shoes, sunglasses, jewelry, and Chanel purses.
“This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot’s wardrobe for the Barbie press tour in March 2023,” Mukamal wrote. “I could have never imagined just a few months later we’d be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams.”
“Thank you Margot for bringing me on this wild ride and being the most incredible and trusting partner,” he added. “Every second of the process, every conversation, every fitting, and every quick outfit change was an absolute joy. None of this would have been possible without your unwavering faith and confidence in me and my vision for what I knew would be a project that would change my life.”
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has become a certified hit. In early August, the film crossed the billion-dollar threshold, making $1.03 billion at the global box office in three weeks. The record made Gerwig the first solo woman director with a billion-dollar movie. By the end of 2023, it became the highest-grossing film of the year, earning $1.44 billion.
Even with its box office success, though, Robbie and Gerwig have been snubbed at the Oscars. While Barbie did pull eight nods—including Gerwig being nominated for best-adapted screenplay, Robbie for best picture, and Ryan Gosling for best actor in a supporting role—Robbie wasn’t recognized for best actress and Gerwig didn’t make the cut for best director. The best picture nod does mean Gerwig is the first woman to direct three films that have been nominated for the category, after Lady Bird and Little Women.