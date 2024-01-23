Margot Robbie’s Stylist Is Documenting Her 'Barbie' Looks in New Book

Barbie’s many looks are being documented in a new book.

Margot Robbie’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that the book, Barbie: The World Tour will be available on March 8 via Rizzoli Publications.

Mukamal revealed the news alongside a photo of Robbie as Barbie. She's seen lying flat against a pink background, outfitted in what appears to be a Chanel skirt and jacket set, surrounded by accessory options including shoes, sunglasses, jewelry, and Chanel purses.

“This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot’s wardrobe for the Barbie press tour in March 2023,” Mukamal wrote. “I could have never imagined just a few months later we’d be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams.”