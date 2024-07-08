Margot Robbie Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are expecting their first child, People reports.

The couple first met in 2013 when Ackerley was an assistant director of the film Suite Française, in which Robbie starred. They eventually got engaged and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Australia three years later.

The pregnancy comes on the heels of a huge year for Robbie, after Barbie grossed $1.4 billion at the global box office and received eight nominations at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

In March, Robbie's stylist, Andrew Mukamal, released a book titled Barbie: The World Tour, which documents the actress's many looks in Barbie. In an Instagram post, Mukamal thanked Robbie for the opportunity to style her on the film and the memories they made on set.

“This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot’s wardrobe for the Barbie press tour in March 2023,” Mukamal wrote in an Instagram post announcing the book. “I could have never imagined just a few months later we’d be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams.”

He added, “Thank you Margot for bringing me on this wild ride and being the most incredible and trusting partner. Every second of the process, every conversation, every fitting, and every quick outfit change was an absolute joy. None of this would have been possible without your unwavering faith and confidence in me and my vision for what I knew would be a project that would change my life.”