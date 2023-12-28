Ice Spice, Keke Palmer, and Margot Robbie Among Most Searched Celebrity Outfits on Google in 2023

Our favorite stars put it on this year.

Per WWD, celebrities including Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Margot Robbie, Keke Palmer, Sam Smith and Karol G were top-trending on Google for their style in 2023, each wearing showstopping looks during performances and red carpet appearances.

As Swift's Eras Tour became the first tour to gross $1 billion, the musician's onstage fashion was eye-catching, particularly her bedazzled and luxurious pieces courtesy of Versace, Oscar de la Renta, and Roberto Cavalli. Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also gave the athlete a spot on Google's list, as Kelce's occasional plaid attire paired well with Swift's musical eras, namely her Evermore album cover.

Ice Spice brought back Y2K style this year, as the "Princess Diana" rapper often sported velour tracksuits, graphic t-shirts, and barely-there mini skirts. The Bronx native also got a mention on Google's top-trending musicians list, nabbing the No. 2 spot.

Along with fashion moments during her Big Boss press tour, Keke Palmer donned a memorable and classy Chanel gown to the 2023 Met Gala, the event's theme tied to legendary fashion designer and Chanel's former creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

Margot Robbie arguably took over 2023, with fashion from her billion-dollar-grossing film Barbie making its rounds from audiences worldwide to collectible Barbie dolls. Robbie herself wore outfits that were a tribute to the iconic Mattel doll during global premieres for the fantasy comedy.