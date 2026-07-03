Marcus Jordan

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Marcus Jordan
Sneakers

Marcus Jordan Steps Away From Trophy Room

Jordan says that he will retain Trophy Room's trademark and IP.

Victor Deng47 days ago
Bow Wow in a white shirt and cap, and Michael Jordan in a Chicago Bulls jersey, side by side.
Sports

Bow Wow Jokes That Michael Jordan Has Trash Talked Him for Years

Bow Wow posts a throwback clip with Marcus Jordan and says MJ only calls him "short sh*t."

Mark Elibert237 days ago
Two men side by side: one with glasses and a headband, the other wearing sunglasses and a headset.
Sports

Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Celebrates Six Months of Sobriety With Family Photos

Marcus Jordan celebrates his sobriety and says he's "still the life of the party."

Mark Elibert284 days ago
Larsa Pippen
Sports

Larsa Pippen on Dating at 51: 'Age Is Nothing But a Number'

The 51-year-old recently revealed she has a new beau, 31-year-old Jeff Coby.

tara mahadevan373 days ago
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 07: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Sports

Larsa Pippen Says She Has Nothing ‘Against’ Marcus Jordan Following Split: ‘I’m Doing My Own Thing’

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star says she doesn't "keep up" with her ex.

Jaelani Turner-Williams376 days ago
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Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan and are seen on January 10, 2024 in New York, New York.
Sports

Larsa Pippen on Ex Marcus Jordan: ‘I Don’t Keep up With My Exes … Good Luck’

Pippen claimed that Jordan chased her "for years" before they began dating.

Jaelani Turner-Williams396 days ago
Marcus Jordan with glasses and a beard wearing a black suit and white shirt, standing outside at night.
Sports

Marcus Jordan Celebrates 40 Days of Sobriety 3 Months After DWI Arrest

The 34-year-old son of Michael Jordan celebrated a milestone in recovery months after being charged with DUI and drug possession.

Alex Ocho425 days ago
A tweet from DJ Vlad stating \Larsa Pippen called me a fucking loser\ with a screenshot of Larsa Pippen's message calling him a \fucking loser.
Pop Culture

DJ Vlad Says Larsa Pippen Called Him a 'F*cking Loser'

Larsa's comment comes after Vlad and Gilbert Arenas blamed her for Marcus Jordan's DUI arrest.

tara mahadevan460 days ago
A man in a suit with glasses and a beard stands against a blue background with snowflake designs and the DirecTV logo.
Sports

Marcus Jordan Admits to Having 'Challenges' With Substance Abuse Following DUI Arrest

Jordan's lawyers are asking a judge to grant him entry into a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Intervention program.

Mark Elibert486 days ago
Split image of Marcus Jordan and Mariah Carey.
Music

Marcus Jordan Reportedly Told Police to 'Play Some Mariah Carey Up in This B*tch' During Arrest

Michael Jordan's son was arrested on DUI and cocaine charges earlier this week.

Jose Martinez526 days ago
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Marcus Jordan
Sports

Marcus Jordan Identifies Himself as Michael Jordan’s Son After Police Pursuit, Video Shows

A patrol car attempted to pull Jordan over minutes before he found himself stuck on train tracks.

tara mahadevan529 days ago
Marcus Jordan with glasses and a beard, wearing a black shirt, against a plain background for police mugshot.
Pop Culture

Marcus Jordan Arrested in Florida on Cocaine, DUI Charges (UPDATE)

Online jail records showed that Jordan was booked into jail on Tuesday.

Trace William Cowen529 days ago
A man stands in front of an "AMIRI" sign wearing glasses, a black cap, and a T-shirt featuring an image of eyes looking upward
Pop Culture

Marcus Jordan Shuts Down Rumor That He's Dating Gabrielle Wright

Jordan was previously in a high-profile relationship with Larsa Pippen.

Brad Callas754 days ago
Sports

Charles Barkley Feels Bad for Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Over 'Really Messy' Larsa and Marcus Relationship

The former NBA player voiced his thoughts on 'Club Shay Shay' about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan being romantically involved.

Jaelani Turner-Williams807 days ago
Pop Culture

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go on Beach Date, Relationship Status in Question

The on-again, off-again couple recently had a beach day in Miami, leading to speculation about their relationship being reignited.

Jaelani Turner-Williams821 days ago
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Two individuals walking, one talking on a phone, both wearing stylish winter attire
Pop Culture

Marcus Jordan Seemingly Slams Larsa Pippen Over Relationship Comments: ‘Rewriting History for Clout Is Not Cute’

The former couple called it quits for the second time earlier this month.

Alex Ocho843 days ago
Four people seated at a dinner table with white floral centerpieces, smiling. Two women, one in tweed and the other in a patterned dress
Pop Culture

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Break Up Again After Reconciliation

After a series of false starts, it looks like Pippen and Jordan might be done for good.

Jaelani Turner-Williams850 days ago

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