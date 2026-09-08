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John Gotty

Joined March 2017 | 22 posts
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Latest Stories

Drake Sneaker Collaborations

A History of Drake's Sneaker Collaborations

With today's release of Drake's Nike Hot Step collaboration in two colorways, here's a look at the rapper's history of Jordan Brand and Nike sneaker collabs.

John Gotty1659 days ago
Best Black Owned Sneaker Stores 2022

A Guide to Black-Owned Sneaker Stores and Boutiques

From Union LA to RSVP Gallery, Creme 321, A Ma Maniere, and Trophy Room, these are the best sneakers stores, shops, and boutiques that are Black-owned.

John Gotty1675 days ago
Ken Griffey Jr

How Nike Made Ken Griffey Jr. a Sneaker Star

The history behind the signature Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' sneaker and how Nike turned baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. into a legendary sneaker star.

John Gotty2031 days ago
Air Trainer 1 lead

How the Nike Air Trainer 1 Crossed Over Into Sneaker Culture

From its 1987 release to the 2020 "Chlorophyll Green" SB remake, here’s the history of Tinker Hatfield's Nike Air Trainer 1 sneaker.

John Gotty2099 days ago
LeBron James and Michael Jordan

LeBron James Can Become the Sneaker World's Next Michael Jordan

LeBron James is looking to become the king of the sneaker industry, but can we he ever have what Michael Jordan has now?

John Gotty2563 days ago
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Air Jordan 4

How the Air Jordan IV Became a Cultural Phenomenon

From being immortalized by Michael Jordan in 1989 to the release of the Air Jordan 4 "Bred," here is the history of the iconic sneaker.

John Gotty2695 days ago
Michael Jordan 1993 NBA All Star Game

10 Throwback All-Star Weekend Sneakers You Can Buy Right Now

Here are 10 legendary sneakers that had roles in the All-Star Game and the NBA's All-Star Weekend over the years that you can purchase right now.

John Gotty2770 days ago
Kobe Bryant All Star Game 2003

How All-Star Weekend Became the Most Important Sneaker Event of the Year

The history behind how NBA All-Star Weekend became the most important sneaker event of the year.

John Gotty2772 days ago
Travis Scott Air Jordan 33

Can Travis Scott Make Performance Jordans Cool?

Travis Scott has an upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand's latest performance sneaker, the Air Jordan 33. But can he make people like it off the court?

John Gotty2778 days ago
Michael Jordan 1992

Where Does Jordan Brand Go in 2019?

Jordan Brand had a strong year in 2018, but how can the company top that in 2019?

John Gotty2807 days ago
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The Best Air Jordans of 2018

The Best Air Jordans of 2018

The best sneakers of 2018 include the Air Jordan 11 "Concord," Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "White," Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4, and Air Jordan 3 "Black/Cement."

John Gotty2821 days ago
Jerry Lorenzo at Nike's HQ with Nike Air Fear of God collaboration

How Jerry Lorenzo Is Changing the Way People See Basketball Sneakers

Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo received his own Nike basketball silhouette, and he's shifting the way we look at basketball shoes in the process.

John Gotty2834 days ago
Air Jordan 11 'Concord' 378037 100 (Lateral)

'Concord' Air Jordan 11s Will Be Easy to Get, and That's a Good Thing

Breaking down why it will be easy to get the 'Concord' Air Jordan 11 when it releases this weekend on Dec. 8 and more importantly, why that's a good thing.

John Gotty2841 days ago
Most Expensive Sneakers 2018

The Most Expensive Sneakers of 2018

These are the 10 most expensive sneakers of 2018 based on data from StockX. Find out which shoes raked in the most money this year here.

John Gotty2841 days ago
Kawhi Leonard

Can Kawhi Leonard and New Balance Make Each Other Cool?

Kawhi Leonard has, reportedly, signed to New Balance, being the brand's biggest signing since James Worthy.

John Gotty2849 days ago
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Space Jam

The Weirdest 'Space Jam' Memorabilia You Can Buy Now

In celebration of the 22nd anniversary of 'Space Jam,' we look at the weirdest memorabilia on the market now.

John Gotty2863 days ago
NBA Sneaker Preview 2019

The Biggest Sneaker Storylines of the 2018-19 NBA Season

From Puma Basketball to Yeezys being potentially banned and everything inbetween, these are the stories we all are curious about this NBA season.

John Gotty2890 days ago
Big Baller Brand Lonzo Ball

Is Big Baller Brand One Big Marketing Scheme?

LaVar Ball is shopping a billion-dollar endorsement deal for his sons. But is it one big farce?

John Gotty3341 days ago

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