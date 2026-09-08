John Gotty
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A History of Drake's Sneaker Collaborations
With today's release of Drake's Nike Hot Step collaboration in two colorways, here's a look at the rapper's history of Jordan Brand and Nike sneaker collabs.
A Guide to Black-Owned Sneaker Stores and Boutiques
From Union LA to RSVP Gallery, Creme 321, A Ma Maniere, and Trophy Room, these are the best sneakers stores, shops, and boutiques that are Black-owned.
How Nike Made Ken Griffey Jr. a Sneaker Star
The history behind the signature Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' sneaker and how Nike turned baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. into a legendary sneaker star.
How the Nike Air Trainer 1 Crossed Over Into Sneaker Culture
From its 1987 release to the 2020 "Chlorophyll Green" SB remake, here’s the history of Tinker Hatfield's Nike Air Trainer 1 sneaker.
LeBron James Can Become the Sneaker World's Next Michael Jordan
LeBron James is looking to become the king of the sneaker industry, but can we he ever have what Michael Jordan has now?
How the Air Jordan IV Became a Cultural Phenomenon
From being immortalized by Michael Jordan in 1989 to the release of the Air Jordan 4 "Bred," here is the history of the iconic sneaker.
10 Throwback All-Star Weekend Sneakers You Can Buy Right Now
Here are 10 legendary sneakers that had roles in the All-Star Game and the NBA's All-Star Weekend over the years that you can purchase right now.
How All-Star Weekend Became the Most Important Sneaker Event of the Year
The history behind how NBA All-Star Weekend became the most important sneaker event of the year.
Can Travis Scott Make Performance Jordans Cool?
Travis Scott has an upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand's latest performance sneaker, the Air Jordan 33. But can he make people like it off the court?
Where Does Jordan Brand Go in 2019?
Jordan Brand had a strong year in 2018, but how can the company top that in 2019?
The Best Air Jordans of 2018
The best sneakers of 2018 include the Air Jordan 11 "Concord," Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "White," Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4, and Air Jordan 3 "Black/Cement."
How Jerry Lorenzo Is Changing the Way People See Basketball Sneakers
Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo received his own Nike basketball silhouette, and he's shifting the way we look at basketball shoes in the process.
'Concord' Air Jordan 11s Will Be Easy to Get, and That's a Good Thing
Breaking down why it will be easy to get the 'Concord' Air Jordan 11 when it releases this weekend on Dec. 8 and more importantly, why that's a good thing.
The Most Expensive Sneakers of 2018
These are the 10 most expensive sneakers of 2018 based on data from StockX. Find out which shoes raked in the most money this year here.
Can Kawhi Leonard and New Balance Make Each Other Cool?
Kawhi Leonard has, reportedly, signed to New Balance, being the brand's biggest signing since James Worthy.
The Weirdest 'Space Jam' Memorabilia You Can Buy Now
In celebration of the 22nd anniversary of 'Space Jam,' we look at the weirdest memorabilia on the market now.
The Biggest Sneaker Storylines of the 2018-19 NBA Season
From Puma Basketball to Yeezys being potentially banned and everything inbetween, these are the stories we all are curious about this NBA season.
Is Big Baller Brand One Big Marketing Scheme?
LaVar Ball is shopping a billion-dollar endorsement deal for his sons. But is it one big farce?