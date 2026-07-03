Michael Jordan Documentary

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LeBron James poses for photo after becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
Sports

'The Last Dance' Producer Reportedly Filming LeBron James for Potential Documentary

The docuseries 'The Last Dance' followed Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' dynasty on their final championship run in the 1997-98 season.

Jose Martinez1164 days ago
Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas during the '92 All Star Game.
Sports

Isiah Thomas Said He Didn't Know How Michael Jordan Felt About Him Until Watching 'Last Dance'

During a conversation for Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Isiah Thomas says he didn't know how Michael Jordan felt about him until watching 'The Last Dance.'

Gavin Evans2076 days ago
Michael Jordan
Sports

‘The Last Dance’ Reportedly Streamed on Netflix in 23.8 Million Households Outside the U.S.

ESPN's 'The Last Dance' docu-series has reportedly been international ratings gold for Netflix, who has been broadcasting episodes outside the U.S.

Gavin Evans2250 days ago
LeBron James
Sports

LeBron James Shares His Thoughts on 'The Last Dance' Finale and How Important Jordan Was to Him

Following the fifth/final Sunday night of 'The Last Dance,' LeBron James shared his thoughts about the docu-series (and other topics) on 'Uninterrupted.'

Gavin Evans2252 days ago
lebron jordan doc
Sports

LeBron James Says He Got Emotional Watching ESPN's 'The Last Dance'

LeBron James talked about getting emotional as he watched the Jordan-era Bulls docu-series.

Gavin Evans2273 days ago
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The Last Dance: '97 '98 Chicago Bulls
Sports

How ‘The Last Dance’ Director Jason Hehir Earned Michael Jordan’s Trust

Does Michael Jordan still hate the Pistons? How does he feel about the GOAT debate? 'The Last Dance' tries to answer those questions.

Pierce Simpson2277 days ago
Former President of the United States Barack Obama
Sports

Fans React to Barack Obama Being Presented as ‘Former Chicago Resident’ in ‘The Last Dance’ Doc

Fans found it hilarious that being a one-time Chicago resident was Obama's principal achievement for the purpose of the Michael Jordan docuseries on ESPN.

Xavier Hamilton2280 days ago
Guest Mauro Ranallo Talks LeBron Beasting in Another L, New Michael Jordan Doc | Out of Bounds
Sports

Guest Mauro Ranallo Talks LeBron Beasting in Another L, New Michael Jordan Doc | Out of Bounds

<p>On today's episode of #OutofBounds,&nbsp;sports announcer and commentator Mauro Ranallo joins Gilbert Arenas, Adam Caparell, and Pierce Simpson to discuss the Celtics beating the Cavs despite a monster game from LeBron James to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. With King James clearly giving his all

Complex2985 days ago

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