Marcus Jordan Shares Unreleased Trophy Room x Air Jordan Samples

Today marks the end of an era, as our sneaker show Full Size Run is ending its 17-season run. However, before Trinidad James, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne walk off into the sunset, they welcomed a special guest for the series finale, Trophy Room owner Marcus Jordan.

Marcus, now a two-time FSR guest, not only celebrated his return to the show by answering the hard-hitting questions that many have been waiting on, but he also brought some never-before-seen Trophy Room x Air Jordan samples with him. Among those samples are two pairs that won't remain unreleased for long—different versions of the upcoming Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low.

Read on for a first look at the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Lows, as well as unreleased Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 7 samples.