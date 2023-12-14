Marcus Jordan Shares Unreleased Trophy Room x Air Jordan Samples

Today marks the end of an era, as our sneaker show Full Size Run is ending its 17-season run. However, before Trinidad James, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne walk off into the sunset, they welcomed a special guest for the series finale, Trophy Room owner Marcus Jordan.
Marcus, now a two-time FSR guest, not only celebrated his return to the show by answering the hard-hitting questions that many have been waiting on, but he also brought some never-before-seen Trophy Room x Air Jordan samples with him. Among those samples are two pairs that won't remain unreleased for long—different versions of the upcoming Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low.
Read on for a first look at the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Lows, as well as unreleased Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 7 samples.
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low "Away"
One of two Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Lows that will be released to the public. As Marcus explains, these colorways are based on two things: first, Michael Jordan's iconic (and extremely valuable) 1986 Fleer Basketball rookie card. Secondly, a photo of Jordan from a 1984 issue of Sports Illustrated in which he's wearing his Chicago Bulls warmups and the "Black Toe" Air Jordan 1. In concept, the low-tops are done in a "Reverse Black Toe" colorway. Polyester fabric hits on the toe mimic old-school jersey material. Each pair comes with white, yellow, and black laces. This pair, dubbed "Away," will be available at Trophy Room and select retailers.
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low "Home"
The "Home" Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low, which features a white Swoosh, will be a store exclusive that can only be purchased in-store in Orlando, Florida. The blue and yellow trim is a direct nod to the '86 Fleer rookie card.
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High "Freeze Out" Sample
This metallic blue-based colorway was the first version of the "Freeze Out" Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High. This release referenced the belief that Michael Jordan was 'frozen out' of the 1985 NBA All-Star Game by his teammates, including longtime rival Isiah Thomas. According to Marcus, he decided to go with the classic "Chicago" colorway to align with what his father wore in the game and because the Western Conference wore blue uniforms.
"We wanted to be authentic in telling the story," said Marcus.
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 "New Sheriff in Town" F&F Sample
This is an alternate sample of the "New Sheriff in Town," Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7, which references a famous Dream Team scrimmage during the Summer of 1992. As the story is told, Michael Jordan told Magic Johnson and Larry Bird that there was a "new sheriff in town" after dominating the intrasquad game, which symbolically marked a passing of the proverbial torch. Various samples were made leading up to the release, each a new interpretation of the iconic "Olympic" Air Jordan 7 worn by Jordan during the Olympics in Barcelona.
The navy colorway was supposed to be a "Friends & Family" exclusive, but things didn't quite work out that way. "If it was up to me, I would have brought all these to life," said Marcus.
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 "New Sheriff in Town" Sample
Beyond colorways, Marcus explored an entirely different construction for the Air Jordan 7. This version is reimagined with extended sock-like bootie construction.
"Putting the bootie on it made it such a departure from the 7 that it didn't feel like a retro anymore," said Marcus.
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 "New Sheriff in Town" Sample
The bootie version of the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 was also produced in the classic Olympic colorway.
"At first he wasn't really rocking with these," said Marcus when asked if his father disliked any of his Trophy Room sneakers.