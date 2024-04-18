Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go on Beach Date, Relationship Status in Question

The on-again, off-again couple recently had a beach day in Miami, leading to speculation about their relationship being reignited.

Apr 18, 2024
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan spent time together at a beach in Miami this week, leading TMZ to speculate that the exes may have reconciled.

Just weeks after the two called it quits for a second time, on Wednesday (April 17), the pair were seen soaking up the South Beach sun, sitting closely on lounge chairs. According to TMZ, Jordan arrived at the beach shortly before Pippen and spoke to a few women before his ex-girlfriend arrived, focusing on her during the reminder of the beach day.

While the two have maintained that they remain friends despite splitting up, the scene looked questionable to some, especially as Jordan recently shaded Pippen in his Instagram Stories. Following the announcement of their breakup, in which Pippen called the relationship "all-consuming," per Page Six, Jordan accused her of "rewriting history for clout."

“Rewriting history for clout is not cute 😒 Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant 🤦🤷‍♂️,” he wrote.

The exes, who have a 16-year age gap, reconciled in times for Valentine's Day, giving their romance another try before breaking up again.

"Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show," a source close to Pippen told Entertainment Tonight. "She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life."

