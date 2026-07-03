Jordan

The Air Jordan line is a series of basketball sneakers launched by Nike in 1985 through a collaboration with NBA legend Michael Jordan. Known for pioneering design elements like the visible Nike Air unit and the use of premium materials, models such as the Jordan 1, 3, and 11 each introduced unique features—like the elephant print on the Jordan 3 and patent leather on the Jordan 11—that reshaped both athletic footwear and streetwear aesthetics. Its relevance traces back to defining moments in basketball and sneaker culture, such as the Jordan 1’s NBA ban and the Jordan 11’s role in Michael Jordan’s return to the NBA. Fans return because each release connects to Jordan’s legacy through storytelling, limited editions, and collaborations with artists and designers, creating a collector community that values both performance innovation and cultural significance.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

off white x nike the ten collection
Sneakers

Ranking All of the Off-White x Nike Sneakers by Virgil Abloh

From the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 'Sail' to Air Jordan 1 'The Ten,' here are all the Nike x Off White sneakers ranked from worst to best, by Complex.

Matt Welty365 days ago
Union's Nike Collaborations Ranked From Worst to Best
Sneakers

Union's Nike Collaborations Ranked From Worst to Best

From the Air Jordan 1 High to 'Passport Pack' Dunk Lows, this is a ranking of Union Los Angeles' Nike and Air Jordan collaborations from worst to best.

Riley Jones427 days ago
A collage of fashion items: a white T-shirt with a red circle and line graphic, a black cap with buttons, black socks, sunglasses, green cargo skirt, and black sneakers. travis scott nike
Style

9 Outfits You'll See At Every Summer Music Festival

It’s music fest season. Are you a rager or a rocker? Brat or boho?

YJ Lee464 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Black Toe Reimagined
Sneakers

'Black Toe' Air Jordan 1 High Releases Next Week

Here's where you can buy the upcoming 'Black Toe' Air Jordan 1 retro.

Victor Deng530 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Net White FN7251-107
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Net' Air Jordan 4

The new style is slated to drop in December.

Brandon Richard606 days ago
Advertisement
Close-up of a hand holding a sneaker from @trophyroomstore. Text reads, "Twin 15's in the back of the old school lot, but you know it ain't dumb enough."
Sneakers

This Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low Is Limited to 1,000 Pairs

Here's how to enter the raffle.

Victor Deng753 days ago
A pair of white high-top sneakers with a red Nike swoosh and accents displayed on a plain background
Sneakers

'Metallic Burgundy' Air Jordan 1 Releases This Month

The original colorway returns for the first time since 1985.

Victor Deng765 days ago
A pair of modern, low-top sneakers with a smooth, slick material on the toe and sides. The design is sleek, with a light, two-tone color scheme
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Legend Pink' Air Jordan 11 Low

Available in extended women's sizing.

Brandon Richard767 days ago
A pair of Air Jordan 3 sneakers with white and red detailing
Sneakers

The 'Chicago' Air Jordan 2/3 Hybrid Is Available Now

Here's how you can buy a pair.

Victor Deng810 days ago
Advertisement
A pair of Air Jordan 14 Retro sneakers displayed against a neutral background
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Flint Grey' Air Jordan 14

The tonal colorway releases this month.

Brandon Richard861 days ago
A pair of white and blue Air Jordan sneakers against a blue background
Sneakers

Official Look at This Year's 'Powder Blue' Air Jordan 9

The original colorway returns this month.

Victor Deng862 days ago
Sneakers

These Made-in-Italy Air Jordan 1s Drop This Month

This 'Wings' collection includes Jordan 1s that cost $975.

Victor Deng862 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App