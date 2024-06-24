Marcus Jordan Shuts Down Rumor That He's Dating Gabrielle Wright

Marcus Jordan is shutting down rumors that he's found a new girlfriend in actress and model Gabrielle Wright.

According to TMZ, Jordan denied that he and Wright are an item, telling the outlet that he's "single AF." The rumor began circulating after the pair was spotted on Thursday at the Amiri show at Paris Fashion Week.

As for his ex, Larsa Pippen, Jordan told TMZ they are "not together [right now] but we're always good."

Pippen and Jordan broke up earlier this year, before the two were spotted together in Miami in April. According to multiple reports, the on-again, off-again couple officially called it quits in the spring. The split came a month after the two reconciled in March following a rumored split.

"Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life."

Following the announcement of their breakup, Jordan slammed Pippen in a post on social media.

“Rewriting history for clout is not cute," he wrote. "Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant."