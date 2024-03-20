Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Break Up Again After Reconciliation

After nearly two years of dating, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are done again.

According to multiple reports, the on-again, off-again couple have called it quits for what could be the final time. In time for Valentine's Day, the two reconciled last month after a rumored split, but the make-up was ultimately brief.

"Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life."

The source added that the relationship ended without a rift, and the two could possiblity rebuild their friendship in the future. "Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her," the source said.

As reports of the breakup surfaced, Pippen shared a selfie on Instagram with a teasing caption that reads, "Humble enough to know I can lose it all. Confident enough to know I can get it all back."