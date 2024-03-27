Marcus Jordan Seemingly Slams Ex Larsa Pippen After Podcast Comments: ‘Rewriting History for Clout Is Not Cute’

“Rewriting history for clout is not cute 😒 Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant 🤦🤷‍♂️,” Jordan said about the Real Housewives of Miami star. “Why give shorty a heart when she rather have press ❤️‍🩹 Aaaaahhh thats that nerve lol 😆”

Jordan’s comments on the heels of Pippen’s appearance on the Amy and T.J. Podcast where she discussed the relationship, saying that she had a moment of clarity when she had some space for herself.

“I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone,” Larsen told co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. “And I think when you’re alone, you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy. And I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.”

When asked about the 16 year age gap between them, Larsen says she doesn’t think it played a role in their split.

“I just think we’re on a different journey, you know? And I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing,” Larsen said. “I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy. But I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

The reality TV star and mother of four also said that she’s single and not yet ready to mingle with the possibility that that could change “soon.” A source told Page Six that Pippen wants “to focus on herself” because the relationship felt “all-consuming.”

The former couple first sparked dating rumors in September of 2022 and became Instagram official in January of 2023. They broke up for the first time in February, reconciled just in time for Valentine’s Day, but broke up again earlier this month.