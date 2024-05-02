Charles Barkley Feels Bad for Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Over 'Really Messy' Larsa and Marcus Relationship

Charles Barkley thinks that Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan having dated is "so messy," considering that he used to play alongside her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Jordan's father, Michael Jordan.

In a sit-down with Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of podcast Club Shay Shay, Barkley sympathized with his former NBA alum about Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33, dating on-and-off for a little over a year, although the pair recently split for a second time.

"I feel bad for Michael; I feel bad for Scottie," Barkley said at the beginning of the video below. "That is so messy."

He continued, "I don’t like messy, because when it’s messy, everybody has an opinion on it. Everybody has an opinion, and, you know, the Internet is not a place for messy. And you have to understand, there's a lot of kids involved and people are mean."