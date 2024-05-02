Charles Barkley Feels Bad for Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Over 'Really Messy' Larsa and Marcus Relationship

Charles Barkley thinks that Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan having dated is "so messy," considering that he used to play alongside her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Jordan's father, Michael Jordan.
In a sit-down with Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of podcast Club Shay Shay, Barkley sympathized with his former NBA alum about Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33, dating on-and-off for a little over a year, although the pair recently split for a second time.
"I feel bad for Michael; I feel bad for Scottie," Barkley said at the beginning of the video below. "That is so messy."
He continued, "I don’t like messy, because when it’s messy, everybody has an opinion on it. Everybody has an opinion, and, you know, the Internet is not a place for messy. And you have to understand, there's a lot of kids involved and people are mean."
Sharing that he "just got into social media," Barkley expressed that he feels bad "for everybody involved." "I see all the pictures. I don't do the comment stuff, but I know they're gonna be mean. I just hate messy, and it's just really messy. There are no winners; there are only losers, because, obviously, Michael and Scottie's relationship can't ever be the same."
Back in 2023, Michael Jordan chimed in on his son Marcus' relationship with Larsa Pippen. When MJ was asked by paparazzi if he approves of his 32-year-old dating 48-year-old Larsa Pippen, he laughed. But when asked a second time, he replied, "No!" He then shook his head when asked a third time.
Pippen and Jordan broke up earlier this year, although the two were recently spotted together in Miami. A source told People that the former couple is "figuring things out" in terms of a friendship despite their breakup. “There’s a lot of love there. That’s hard for either of them to just walk away from," the source added.