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IShowSpeed’s friendship with Logan Paul has turned into Speed getting his first match at WWE WrestleMania 42. This is how we got here.Khal
Logan Paul isn't the only person making money on the Pokémon trading card market; he's just the one making $16 million.Khal
The Paul brothers are giving people an exclusive all-access pass into their personal lives with ‘Paul American.’Mark Elibert
Between IShowSpeed getting thrown out of the ring and Kai Cenat's screaming match with Logan Paul, these are the best moments from this year's Royal Rumble.Jamie Iovine