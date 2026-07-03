Logan Paul

Logan Paul first gained fame as a Vine star before expanding his reach with high-energy vlogs and headline-making boxing matches. Beyond his digital content, he hosts the *Impaulsive* podcast, where sports and pop culture collide in unscripted conversations. On Twitch, Paul’s streams focus heavily on live reactions to his own fights and major boxing events, often featuring surprise guests from the sports and entertainment worlds. His broadcasts create an interactive experience that blends real-time sports commentary with fan engagement, drawing viewers who want both insider perspectives and dynamic entertainment.

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Logan Paul and Tom Brady in sports jerseys and caps converse on a field.
Sports

Tom Brady Slaps Logan Paul During Heated Fanatics Fest Confrontation

The NFL legend and WWE star reignited their playful feud in New York, with Karl-Anthony Towns stepping in after the onstage slap.

Mark Elibert3 hours ago
Logan Paul and iShowSpeed
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Seemingly Trolls IShowSpeed With New 'One Piece' Post

Paul's new post has him dressed like the series' main character.

Trey Alston82 days ago
IShowSpeed and Logan Paul in matching green jerseys converse on a sports field.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Questions Logan Paul's 'One Piece' Fandom: 'You Don't Even Know Sh*t'

IShowSpeed and Logan Paul were recently seen at odds during WrestleMania 42.

Trace William Cowen87 days ago
Logan Paul, wearing a black tank top and cap, holds a WWE championship belt. IShowSpeed is shouting with intensity in the ring.
Sports

IShowSpeed Puts Logan Paul Through Table at WrestleMania 42

The viral streamer stole the spotlight with a high-risk dive, adding another unforgettable WWE moment to his resume.

Mark Elibert90 days ago
Joel Osteen and Druski
Pop Culture

Joel Osteen Reacts to Druski’s Viral Megachurch Skit: 'I Thought It Was Funny'

"We never tried to have a big church," Osteen said, when giving back story on the origins of his Lakewood Church.

tara mahadevan99 days ago
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Mike Majlak’s Dating App Pitch Leads to Brianna Chickenfry’s Dating Confession
Pop Culture

‘Impaulsive’ Star Mike Majlak’s Dating App Pitch Sparks Brianna LaPaglia Confession

A conversation about modern dating on 'Impaulsive' leads Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia to spill a little tea about her love life, after a conversation about the new RTHMS App.

Maggie Ekberg126 days ago
Logan Paul with curly blonde hair, holding a microphone and pointing, wearing a black sleeveless shirt at an event.
Sports

Logan Paul Says WWE Won’t Let Him Box NFL Players After $1 Million Challenge

The WWE star says he’s “too valuable” to fight NFL players.

Mark Elibert131 days ago
Tom Brady in sunglasses wearing an NFL jacket, and Logan Paul with blond hair in a black vest.
Sports

Tom Brady Calls Logan Paul a ‘B*tch’ Ahead of Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Tom Brady and Logan Paul traded trash talk before facing off in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Mark Elibert135 days ago
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul at a press event. Mayweather wears sunglasses and a colorful jacket, while Paul points upward.
Sports

Logan Paul Claims Floyd Mayweather Still Owes Him $1.5 Million From 2021 Exhibition Match

The YouTuber-turned-boxer says he hasn’t been fully paid for the 2021 exhibition and questions whether he’ll ever receive the balance.

Mark Elibert136 days ago
Logan Paul in a brown leather jacket, smiling, and Bad Bunny in a gray outfit with a fur coat, sunglasses, and a beanie.
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Believes Potential Bad Bunny Match Would Be 'Greatest' in WWE History

"I think it transcends WWE," Logan said of the potential match.

Trace William Cowen149 days ago
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Logan Paul and Tom Brady
Sports

Logan Paul Responds to Tom Brady, Calls Football 'Cute'

Paul thinks he'd out perform Brady athletically in multiple sports.

Trey Alston150 days ago
Logan Paul
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Says Goodbye to Extremely Rare Pokémon Card as Record-Breaking Auction Closes

Paul paid more than $5 million for the card in 2021.

Trey Alston153 days ago
(L-R) Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Explains Blunt Dismissal of Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

"I can't remember the last halftime show I've been excited for."

Jaelani Turner-Williams153 days ago
Cody Rhodes in a suit, Bad Bunny holding a Grammy, and Logan Paul in a beige jacket at separate events.
Sports

Cody Rhodes Says Bad Bunny 'Killed It' at Super Bowl, Wants to See Him Take on Logan Paul for WWE

"I hope we get him back," Rhodes said of the possibility of Benito returning to WWE.

Trace William Cowen155 days ago
Tom Brady in a blue jacket and cap, and Logan Paul in a brown jacket, both at a Fanatics event.
Sports

Tom Brady on Logan Paul Comparing His Athelticism to NFL Players: ‘It’s Very Cute'

Tom Brady and Logan Paul playfully traded barbs ahead of their matchup in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Mark Elibert156 days ago
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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jake Paul
Music

AOC Slams Jake Paul for Calling Bad Bunny a ‘Fake American Citizen'

AOC also called Paul out for moving to Puerto Rico to "avoid paying your taxes."

tara mahadevan158 days ago

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