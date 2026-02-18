Logan Paul Believes Potential Bad Bunny Match Would Be 'Greatest' in WWE History

Logan Paul is not only hopeful about a potential face-off in the ring against recent Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner Bad Bunny, but he’s also confident it would go down as “the greatest WWE match of all time.” In a recent interview of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul, who earlier this month made headlines for offering a quick “no” when asked on the red carpet whether he was excited about Benito’s then-imminent performance, suggested this particular moment was, at least in part, a m“work” of sorts. “That was kind of a work, but not really,” Paul explained, conceding that he was “ass” on the red carpet that day. Deeper into the episode, he explained that a potential Benito match is always “in the back of my mind,” which partially inspired his brief red carpet interaction. Still, Paul added that there is “truth” to the fact that, as a 30-year-old, he isn’t particularly excited about halftime performances in general.

“Bad Bunny is a world-renowned superstar, right?” Paul also said. “He also can be a WWE superstar when he wants. He's a good wrestler. He can fucking wrestle. There have been talks about maybe us wrestling. It’s been floated around, and I've been candid about the fact that I would love to do that. I think it would be the greatest WWE match of all time. I really believe that.”

Later, Paul reemphasized his stance. “I think it would be the greatest, most popular WWE match of all time,” he added. “I think it would be insane. I think it transcends WWE.” As you’ll recall, both Logan Paul and his brother, Jake Paul, made headlines amid the Super Bowl LX excitement for their remarks on Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny’s home. Jake was widely criticized for his take, which he later walked back, while Logan jumped in to defend Puerto Ricans. Looking back, it sounds like Logan is perplexed by this particular disconnect between him and his brother, adding that it’s Jake’s “story to tell,” not his.

Cody Rhodes, notably, is also fired up about the possibility of Logan and Benito hitting the ring, though no such match has been formally confirmed as of this writing. Speaking with a TMZ paparazzo earlier this month, Rhodes praised Benito’s halftime set, then floated Logan as a potential opponent should the recent Album of the Year Grammy winner choose to return to the WWE stage in the future.