Pop Culture

Logan Paul Explains Blunt Dismissal of Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

"I can't remember the last halftime show I've been excited for."

(L-R) Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.
Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Logan Paul has denied that he was shading Bad Bunny when he expressed indifference to the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Last week, while attending the Fanatics Super Bowl Party in San Francisco, the social media influencer and wrestler gave a blunt "no" when asked if he was excited about the halftime show.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Paul explained that he was distracted at the event and was regularly disinterested with Super Bowl halftime performances.

The 30-year-old was at Levi’s Stadium when Bad Bunny performed with special guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, while Cardi B, Pedro Pascal and more also made cameos.

"On the red carpet when I was asked, 'Are you excited for the halftime show?' I can't remember the last halftime show I've been excited for," Paul claimed.

"I don't even know if I'm paying attention for most of the game. Like, I'm working, I'm mingling and stuff. And yeah, maybe part of it is knowing what could happen in the WWE, but also part of it is just like, I'm walking down a red carpet."

Paul added that he’s "not setting the table" for a match with the six-time Grammy winner, who he believes is a "very busy guy." But the influencer expressed that a showdown between him and Benito would be "the biggest wrestling match of all time" and captivate "a global audience."

"The guy is talented. The guy is so talented. [He's] the definition of a superstar, whether it's performing at a big game halftime show, or actually even wrestling,” Paul admitted. "Now that said, I've got some experience under my belt. I don't see how he's going to be able to stand my pressure and my athleticism and strength, but if it happens, that's a big money match."

The influencer’s younger brother, YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul, publicly denounced the halftime show by calling Benito a “fake American citizen,” although the musician was born in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory. The athlete would later walk back his comments after Logan disagreed with him.

“Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island,” Logan tweeted.

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