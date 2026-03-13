‘Impaulsive’ Star Mike Majlak’s Dating App Pitch Sparks Brianna LaPaglia Confession

The 26-year-old Barstool Sports personality — who has been open about her messy breakup with country singer Zach Bryan — recently appeared on Impaulsive , where the conversation with co-hosts Mike Majlak and Logan Paul drifted from internet drama and relationships into something a little more unexpected: the future of dating apps.

“Can I ask you guys a question?” Majlak, 41, said. “If you were going to go on a date, how would you find the person to date? And do you think that how we identify dates right now is a little bit old school?”

Without skipping a beat, LaPaglia explained that she only dates people she meets in real life. “So whether it's through work or it's through a friend group, or Instagram to be honest,” she added.

That response opened the door for Majlak to explain the idea he’s currently betting on.

“But there are a lot of people who use apps,” he replied. “And the reason I asked this question is there's a company called RTHMS, right? And they use your data from your wearables and from your Plaid account — like what you're buying, what concert tickets — and they create a persona based on your habits as opposed to just pictures and words on a screen.”

In other words, the app is built around behavior instead of bios.