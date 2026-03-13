‘Impaulsive’ Star Mike Majlak’s Dating App Pitch Sparks Brianna LaPaglia Confession

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia is no stranger to talking about dating going sideways.
The 26-year-old Barstool Sports personality — who has been open about her messy breakup with country singer Zach Bryan — recently appeared on Impaulsive, where the conversation with co-hosts Mike Majlak and Logan Paul drifted from internet drama and relationships into something a little more unexpected: the future of dating apps.
“Can I ask you guys a question?” Majlak, 41, said. “If you were going to go on a date, how would you find the person to date? And do you think that how we identify dates right now is a little bit old school?”
Without skipping a beat, LaPaglia explained that she only dates people she meets in real life. “So whether it's through work or it's through a friend group, or Instagram to be honest,” she added.
That response opened the door for Majlak to explain the idea he’s currently betting on.
“But there are a lot of people who use apps,” he replied. “And the reason I asked this question is there's a company called RTHMS, right? And they use your data from your wearables and from your Plaid account — like what you're buying, what concert tickets — and they create a persona based on your habits as opposed to just pictures and words on a screen.”
In other words, the app is built around behavior instead of bios.
Majlak recently joined RTHMS as an investor and strategic partner, backing the platform’s attempt to move dating beyond the swipe-heavy model that has dominated apps for more than a decade. “It's super curated personas,” the USA Today bestselling author pointed out. “So you can actually find a higher level of compatibility with potential partners.”
For founder Jason Winkler, it all comes down to one question. "If our habits shape who we are, why wouldn't they shape who we're compatible with?" he said in a statement. "People track their sleep, their workouts, their routines, their lifestyle habits. We’ve embraced tools that help us move better, live better, and understand ourselves more clearly. Yet when it comes to relationships, we still rely on photos and self-reported bios.”
Whether LaPaglia plans to download RTHMS anytime soon remains to be seen. But she did share one update on her love life during the episode.
"I've been dating women recently, which is almost scarier because I feel like women — well, I know women are more emotionally intelligent," she said. "I just feel like the relationship will be way more intense than with a man. So I'm self-sabotaging again because it might get a little scary."
On the flip side, Paul has been happily married to Nina Agdal since 2023. When Majlak asked how long they'd been together, the 30-year-old WWE wrestler didn't hesitate. "Almost four years. I'm pretty proud of it," he said. "It's become an accomplishment of mine because I just feel that the family unit is so fleeting."