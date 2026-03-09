Logan Paul Says WWE Won’t Let Him Box NFL Players After $1 Million Challenge

Logan Paul says a potential series of boxing matches against NFL players is no longer happening, and he's placing the blame on his employer.

The WWE star recently stirred debate online after boldly claiming that no football player could beat him in a boxing match. Paul even offered a $1 million challenge to anyone willing to step into the ring with him.

The callout quickly caught the attention of several athletes, including former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, both of whom appeared interested in taking Paul up on the offer.

But according to Paul, the fights won't happen.

In a message posted on social media, the influencer-turned-wrestler said WWE stepped in and shut down the idea.