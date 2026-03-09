Logan Paul Says WWE Won’t Let Him Box NFL Players After $1 Million Challenge

Logan Paul says a potential series of boxing matches against NFL players is no longer happening, and he's placing the blame on his employer.
The WWE star recently stirred debate online after boldly claiming that no football player could beat him in a boxing match. Paul even offered a $1 million challenge to anyone willing to step into the ring with him.
The callout quickly caught the attention of several athletes, including former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, both of whom appeared interested in taking Paul up on the offer.
But according to Paul, the fights won't happen.
In a message posted on social media, the influencer-turned-wrestler said WWE stepped in and shut down the idea.
"Welp. The bosses called," Paul wrote. "Turns out I'm too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums."
He also took a shot at the players who responded to the challenge, adding: "I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Le
‘Veon Bell and Breiden Fehoko for their 15 minutes of relevancy. Now back to being broke and retired. I'm going back to RAW every Monday on Netflix."
The announcement sparked immediate pushback online. Bell responded directly to Paul by sharing a mocked-up image of the wrestler wearing a clown nose while holding a sign that read, "I literally staged this phone call. That way when I decline I don't look like a little bitch because I'm scared to fight."
Paul, who has competed in several high-profile boxing matches in recent years, including an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather, has built a reputation for blending combat sports with entertainment.
For now, however, any potential showdowns between Paul and NFL players appear unlikely, with Paul indicating his focus will remain on his WWE appearances.