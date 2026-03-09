Sports

Logan Paul Says WWE Won’t Let Him Box NFL Players After $1 Million Challenge

The WWE star says he’s “too valuable” to fight NFL players.

Logan Paul with curly blonde hair, holding a microphone and pointing, wearing a black sleeveless shirt at an event.
(Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

Logan Paul says a potential series of boxing matches against NFL players is no longer happening, and he's placing the blame on his employer.

The WWE star recently stirred debate online after boldly claiming that no football player could beat him in a boxing match. Paul even offered a $1 million challenge to anyone willing to step into the ring with him.

The callout quickly caught the attention of several athletes, including former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, both of whom appeared interested in taking Paul up on the offer.

But according to Paul, the fights won't happen.

In a message posted on social media, the influencer-turned-wrestler said WWE stepped in and shut down the idea.

"Welp. The bosses called," Paul wrote. "Turns out I'm too valuable of a WWE Superstar to be fighting bums."

He also took a shot at the players who responded to the challenge, adding: "I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Le

‘Veon Bell and Breiden Fehoko for their 15 minutes of relevancy. Now back to being broke and retired. I'm going back to RAW every Monday on Netflix."

The announcement sparked immediate pushback online. Bell responded directly to Paul by sharing a mocked-up image of the wrestler wearing a clown nose while holding a sign that read, "I literally staged this phone call. That way when I decline I don't look like a little bitch because I'm scared to fight."

Paul, who has competed in several high-profile boxing matches in recent years, including an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather, has built a reputation for blending combat sports with entertainment.

For now, however, any potential showdowns between Paul and NFL players appear unlikely, with Paul indicating his focus will remain on his WWE appearances.

Related Stories

Tom Brady in sunglasses wearing an NFL jacket, and Logan Paul with blond hair in a black vest.
Sports

Tom Brady Calls Logan Paul a ‘B*tch’ Ahead of Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Tom Brady and Logan Paul traded trash talk before facing off in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Mark Elibert197 days ago
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul at a press event. Mayweather wears sunglasses and a colorful jacket, while Paul points upward.
Sports

Logan Paul Claims Floyd Mayweather Still Owes Him $1.5 Million From 2021 Exhibition Match

The YouTuber-turned-boxer says he hasn’t been fully paid for the 2021 exhibition and questions whether he’ll ever receive the balance.

Mark Elibert199 days ago
Logan Paul in a brown leather jacket, smiling, and Bad Bunny in a gray outfit with a fur coat, sunglasses, and a beanie.
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Believes Potential Bad Bunny Match Would Be 'Greatest' in WWE History

"I think it transcends WWE," Logan said of the potential match.

Trace William Cowen212 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App