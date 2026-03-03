Logan Paul Claims Floyd Mayweather Still Owes Him $1.5 Million From 2021 Exhibition Match

Logan Paul claims he's still waiting on a significant payday from his exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather.
Speaking on a recent episode of The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, Paul alleged that Mayweather has yet to pay him approximately $1.5 million stemming from their 2021 showdown.
"I didn't make as much money as you'd think fighting Floyd," Paul said. "He still owes me a million and a half, maybe more."
According to Paul, the financial dispute traces back to promotional rights tied to the exhibition.
"He pre-sold the fight using my likeness to some company — I think in Dubai — for $10 million cash. We ended up doing the fight in the [United States] with a different company. That's the company that put on the fight, but he sold our fight with my name and likeness to someone else in Dubai for $10 million cash... Our deal was 15 percent and he smoked me... That company that paid him that money is suing him.”
Paul added, "He has a bunch of legal trouble at the moment. I don't think I'm ever getting the money.”
The 2021 exhibition was one of four boxing appearances for Paul and remains his only exhibition match. Since then, he's fought just once, earning a disqualification win over Dillon Danis in 2023. Outside the ring, Paul has built a lucrative career in WWE and business ventures, which may soften the financial impact of the alleged unpaid balance.
The accusation also comes as Mayweather, who has long been one of boxing's highest earners, is suddenly active again in 2026. After a lengthy period without fights, the undefeated champion has booked multiple bouts this year, including matchups with Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, and former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis.
Mayweather has faced recurring speculation about his financial status over the years, despite earning hundreds of millions throughout his career. Mayweather has not publicly responded to Paul's latest claim.