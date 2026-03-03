Logan Paul Claims Floyd Mayweather Still Owes Him $1.5 Million From 2021 Exhibition Match

Logan Paul claims he's still waiting on a significant payday from his exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, Paul alleged that Mayweather has yet to pay him approximately $1.5 million stemming from their 2021 showdown.

"I didn't make as much money as you'd think fighting Floyd," Paul said. "He still owes me a million and a half, maybe more."

According to Paul, the financial dispute traces back to promotional rights tied to the exhibition.

"He pre-sold the fight using my likeness to some company — I think in Dubai — for $10 million cash. We ended up doing the fight in the [United States] with a different company. That's the company that put on the fight, but he sold our fight with my name and likeness to someone else in Dubai for $10 million cash... Our deal was 15 percent and he smoked me... That company that paid him that money is suing him.”