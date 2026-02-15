Logan Paul Says Goodbye to Extremely Rare Pokémon Card as Record-Breaking Auction Closes

“Goodbye my friend 😢 What a privilege it’s been to be the owner of the greatest collectible in the world,” wrote Paul. “From Guinness World Records to WWE debuts, Netflix to National News, this card and I have been on a generational run. Tomorrow night she finds a new home on Goldin Auctions as we live stream the entire sale on my YT channel.”

Paul posted a lengthy message reminding the world about the auction ending and bidding farewell to the card that he paid more than $5 million for in 2021.

Logan Paul is gearing up to part ways with his Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon card that’s already exceeded bidding records at an auction that ends on Feb. 15.

“This sorta feels like that moment when you beat the Elite Four, get inducted into the Hall of Fame, and the game restarts,” Paul concluded. “As this Grail changes hands, I’m excited to go on my next Pokémon journey 👊🏼.”

Paul’s Pikachu illustrator card is one of few made in the late 1990s that wasn’t commercially distributed, but instead created and given to winners of the Pokémon Card Game Illustrator Contest. It’s estimated that there are only 40 in existence.

The value of the cards has grown over the years, with Paul’s believed to be one of the rarest, highest-graded ones. He purchased it in 2021 and toyed around with the idea of selling it in 2022, but decided to hold onto it — that is until Ken Goldin, of the Netflix series King of Collectibles, approached him to sell the auction on Goldin Auctions.

By “convincing,” we mean that Goldin cut Paul a $2.5 million advance check to auction the card as part of his “Biggest Pokémon and trading card game auction ever.” The auction, which started in January, finally ends on Feb. 15. Current estimates for how much Paul’s card will net have already exceeded $12 million.

Paul previously brought out the card at WWE matches and other special events in the form of a diamond necklace where it was placed. Prior to having the card there, he had a Charizard card in his necklace.