Tom Brady Calls Logan Paul a ‘B*tch’ Ahead of Fanatics Flag Football Classic

A war of words between Tom Brady and Logan Paul is continuing to escalate ahead of their upcoming showdown in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The latest jab came in an Instagram video posted by Brady, where the former quarterback was training with his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski. In the clip, Gronkowski acknowledged Paul’s background as an entertainer and combat sports competitor but questioned how the social media star would hold up in football. Brady didn’t hesitate to weigh in more bluntly. “Logan Paul’s a bitch,” he said in the video. “Just say he’s a bitch. Come play with the big boys. You’re lucky you won’t get hit.”

The remark is the latest chapter in a back-and-forth ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic scheduled for March 21.

The event will feature current and former NFL stars alongside Paul in a three-team round-robin tournament that includes players such as Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Myles Garrett. While the event was initially planned for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Paul recently said it will now take place in Los Angeles. The trash talk between Brady and Paul began earlier this year when Brady appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. During the conversation, Paul claimed he was operating at the “highest level” of athleticism. Brady pushed back on that idea, arguing that NFL athletes operate at a completely different level. “You’re a good athlete,” Brady told him at the time. “But when I’m thinking of Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Justin Jefferson, it’s cute. I love WWE, it’s very cute. But this is real football. This is real competition.” Paul later acknowledged that most NFL players are superior athletes compared to many professional wrestlers, though he also argued that football players likely wouldn’t fare well stepping into a ring with trained fighters.

After Brady’s latest comments circulated online, Paul responded during a recent episode of his podcast. “I’m still going to score that touchdown and beat Tom Brady’s ass,” Paul said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I throw hands with Tom Brady on the field during that flag football game. I’m not kidding. Tom Brady does not want to throw hands.”

Whether the feud is genuine or simply promotional hype for the upcoming event, the two are clearly leaning into the rivalry as the Fanatics Flag Football Classic approaches.