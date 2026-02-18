Sports

Logan Paul Responds to Tom Brady, Calls Football 'Cute'

Paul thinks he'd out perform Brady athletically in multiple sports.

In response to Tom Brady calling Logan Paul’s athleticism “cute,” the media personality turned wrestler has called football itself, “cute.”

Paul made the comments in a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast with Brianna Chickenfry, when asked about Brady’s previous comments about him.

“If you put me and Tom Brady up athletically against one another in a majority of sports, I bet I’d be more athletic,” claimed Paul.

“He used the word ‘cute’ when talking about the WWE,” Paul continued. “I think in many ways, football is also ‘cute’ because I'm a boxer and you can put most NFL players and basketball players in a ring and they’ll get their asses kicked by real boxers.”

Paul’s comments come days after the beef seemingly sparked during a live episode of the Impaulsive podcast at a Fanatics Super Bowl LX party when he hyped up his athletic resume and Brady told him he’s a “good athlete” but that his skills in the ring were “very cute.”

In hyping himself up, Paul confidently compared himself to current NFL standouts, alleging that his ability to perform aerial stunts in the ring puts him in a elite company.

Brady responded to a clip of the conversation on X, writing, “I was having a great morning and now I’m mad.”

The two are set to face off against each other on the Football field on Mar. 21 for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

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