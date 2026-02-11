Tom Brady on Logan Paul Comparing His Athelticism to NFL Players: ‘It’s Very Cute'

Sharing a clip of the moment on social media, the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote: "I was having a great morning and now I'm mad."

Brady, however, didn't appear amused, telling Paul he’s a "good athlete," but his skills in the ring were "very cute."

The playful exchange began during a live episode of Paul's Impaulsive podcast at a Fanatics Super Bowl LX party, where the social media star-turned-wrestler hyped up his own athletic résumé. Referencing his background as a high school linebacker and his remarkable athleticism in a WWE ring, Paul confidently compared himself to current NFL standouts, arguing that his ability to perform aerial stunts in the ring puts him in elite company.

The post quickly went viral, adding fuel to an already competitive buildup ahead of the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 21. Brady is set to serve as quarterback and captain of the Founders in the three-team tournament, which will also feature squads led by Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and other yet-to-be-announced captains.

Paul will take part in the event alongside a roster stacked with current NFL stars, including Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey, and Sauce Gardner. The tournament format will feature a round-robin showdown between the Founders, Mustangs and Wildcats.

Brady responded to Paul's competitive talk by emphasizing the intensity he plans to bring to the field. In a separate message, Brady tweeted, "I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you're on my team you're going to be locked in, all out, and we're going to not just win… but dominate."

While Paul has transitioned from boxing to WWE full-time over the past few years, he's continued to brand himself as a legitimate athlete capable of hanging with pros. Brady's reaction suggests he's not buying the comparison and may be using it as motivation. If Brady's social media mood is any indication, the Founders' captain is already locked in and a little irritated.