Sports

Cody Rhodes Says Bad Bunny 'Killed It' at Super Bowl, Wants to See Him Take on Logan Paul for WWE

"I hope we get him back," Rhodes said of the possibility of Benito returning to WWE.

Cody Rhodes in a suit, Bad Bunny holding a Grammy, and Logan Paul in a beige jacket at separate events.
Images via Getty/Scott Kirkland/Frank Micelotta/The Game Awards, Getty/Kevin Mazur/The Recording Academy, & Getty/Kevin Mazur/Fanatics

Cody Rhodes considers Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance “an all-timer,” and now he’s expressing hope for Benito to step into the WWE world again, perhaps to take on Logan Paul.

As fans will recall, the recent Grammy winner for Album of the Year most recently stepped into the ring back in 2023. Paul, meanwhile, is also a well-known face among professional wrestling enthusiasts.

Speaking with a TMZ paparazzo this week, Rhodes, who last year teamed with John Cena to take on Drew McIntyre and Paul, had nothing but praise for Benito’s widely acclaimed halftime set.

“Oh, he killed it,” the WWE champ said. “So good.”

On the prospect of Bunny making a WWE return, Rhodes declined to speculate on the likelihood with any specifics. However, he did throw his support behind the idea while acknowledging how busy the artist is these days.

“I hope we get him back,” he said. “He did a wonderful job, but he’s on top of the world right now. That show is an all-timer. Prince might still be my favorite, but that’s an all-timer.”

Asked who he’d like to see Bunny take on at this year’s WrestleMania 42 event, set for April 18 and 19, Rhodes offered Paul as his pick.

“Good one,” he told the TMZ paparazzo. “Maybe Logan?”

Logan Paul, notably, recently made headlines for publicly disagreeing with his brother, Jake Paul, over his decidedly dumb remarks about Bad Bunny and Puerto Ricans at large.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” Logan wrote in an X post on Feb. 8, the same day Benito took the Super Bowl stage. “Puerto Ricans are Americans and I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

This stood in contrast to what Logan said during a red carpet exchange that same weekend.

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