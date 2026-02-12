Cody Rhodes Says Bad Bunny 'Killed It' at Super Bowl, Wants to See Him Take on Logan Paul for WWE

On the prospect of Bunny making a WWE return, Rhodes declined to speculate on the likelihood with any specifics. However, he did throw his support behind the idea while acknowledging how busy the artist is these days.

“I hope we get him back,” he said. “He did a wonderful job, but he’s on top of the world right now. That show is an all-timer. Prince might still be my favorite, but that’s an all-timer.” Asked who he’d like to see Bunny take on at this year’s WrestleMania 42 event, set for April 18 and 19, Rhodes offered Paul as his pick. “Good one,” he told the TMZ paparazzo. “Maybe Logan?”