Tom Brady Slaps Logan Paul During Heated Fanatics Fest Confrontation

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns quickly intervened after the slap, and Brady later joked about the incident on X, calling Paul a “dork.”

At Fanatics Fest in New York City, Tom Brady escalated his playful rivalry with Logan Paul by slapping the WWE star across the face during a heated onstage exchange.

Tom Brady and Logan Paul's playful rivalry took a more serious turn Friday (July 17) when the NFL legend slapped the WWE star across the face during an onstage appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York City. The moment unfolded in front of a live crowd as the two traded words before Brady reached over and delivered an open-handed slap to Paul. New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns quickly stepped in following the exchange. Brady later poked fun at the incident on X, referring to Paul as a "dork."

The latest confrontation is the continuation of a friendly feud that has developed between the pair over the past several months. Their back-and-forth began earlier this year after Paul joked during a Fanatics event that his WWE career had made him just as athletic as NFL players. Brady didn't let the comment slide, and the rivalry carried over into the lead-up to the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The two continued exchanging barbs during the draft for the celebrity flag football event, with Brady teasing Paul for bringing up his high school football statistics to support his argument. Brady also continued trolling the social media star while they competed on opposing teams during the tournament. Paul has been sidelined from WWE action since suffering a torn triceps while defending the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside Austin Theory on May 23. Despite the injury, Paul recently suggested he's feeling much better. During an appearance on First Take Friday, he held up his arm and asked, "Does that look injured to you?"