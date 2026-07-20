GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Tom Brady and Logan Paul Exchange Middle Fingers During 2026 World Cup Final

Video from the World Cup final showed Tom Brady flipping off Logan Paul before the WWE star immediately returned the gesture.

Tom Brady holding a football and wearing a cap, Logan Paul in sunglasses and a green jersey.
(Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Logan Paul's ongoing rivalry spilled into the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday as the two exchanged middle fingers from nearby suites during the championship match between Spain and Argentina.

A video that surfaced online showed Brady seated in one section before looking over and flashing his middle finger toward Paul, who was sitting in a neighboring suite. Paul immediately returned the gesture, as Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, seated between the two sections, appeared to play peacemaker by stepping in after the exchange.

The latest viral moment comes just a day after Brady and Paul made headlines at Fanatics Fest, where the seven-time Super Bowl champion slapped the WWE star across the face during an onstage appearance in front of a live crowd. New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns stepped in following the exchange, and Brady later kept the jokes going by calling Paul a "dork" in a post on X.

Their playful feud has been brewing for months.

It began after Paul joked during a Fanatics event that his WWE career had made him just as athletic as NFL players. Brady pushed back on the claim, and the two continued trading barbs leading up to the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

The rivalry carried over into the celebrity flag football draft, where Brady mocked Paul for citing his high school football statistics to support his argument. They later continued taking playful shots at one another while competing on opposing teams during the tournament.

Sunday's middle-finger exchange unfolded during one of the world's biggest sporting events, with celebrities from sports, music and entertainment packing luxury suites for the World Cup final.

Related Stories

Jay-Z in a white shirt and hat, LeBron James in a suit speaking, and Tom Brady in a cap and black shirt.
Pop Culture

Jay-Z Links Up With LeBron James and Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest NYC

The trio posed together at Fanatics Fest, where fans also got a first look at the highly anticipated KAWS x MLB collaboration before its Complex launch.

Mark Elibert10 days ago
Tom Brady Reunites with Ex to Celebrate Son Jack's High School Graduation
Sports

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan Briefly Reunited at Son Jack’s Graduation

Inside the rare family moment that brought Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan, and their blended crew together for Jack’s big milestone day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 09: Las Vegas Aces minority owner Tom Brady applauds during a 2025 WNBA championship ring ceremony for the Aces before the team's home opener against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena on May 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports

Yes, Tom Brady’s New Beverage Brand Really Is Called ‘Good Nut'

The Gopuff-exclusive drink product began trending in the U.S. for its suggestive name.

Jaelani Turner-Williams48 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleHow to Wear Carhartt, According to Your Favorite Rappers
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
6
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App