Tom Brady and Logan Paul Exchange Middle Fingers During 2026 World Cup Final

A video that surfaced online showed Brady seated in one section before looking over and flashing his middle finger toward Paul, who was sitting in a neighboring suite. Paul immediately returned the gesture, as Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, seated between the two sections, appeared to play peacemaker by stepping in after the exchange.

Tom Brady and Logan Paul 's ongoing rivalry spilled into the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday as the two exchanged middle fingers from nearby suites during the championship match between Spain and Argentina.

The latest viral moment comes just a day after Brady and Paul made headlines at Fanatics Fest, where the seven-time Super Bowl champion slapped the WWE star across the face during an onstage appearance in front of a live crowd. New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns stepped in following the exchange, and Brady later kept the jokes going by calling Paul a "dork" in a post on X.

Their playful feud has been brewing for months.

It began after Paul joked during a Fanatics event that his WWE career had made him just as athletic as NFL players. Brady pushed back on the claim, and the two continued trading barbs leading up to the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

The rivalry carried over into the celebrity flag football draft, where Brady mocked Paul for citing his high school football statistics to support his argument. They later continued taking playful shots at one another while competing on opposing teams during the tournament.

Sunday's middle-finger exchange unfolded during one of the world's biggest sporting events, with celebrities from sports, music and entertainment packing luxury suites for the World Cup final.