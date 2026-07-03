Jake Paul

Jake Paul is a professional boxer and internet personality. He was born Jake Joseph Paul on January 17, 1997, in Cleveland, Ohio. He first gained fame on the Vine platform before launching a YouTube channel that amassed over 20 million subscribers. Transitioning to professional boxing in 2020, Paul made his professional debut against AnEsonGib in January 2020, securing a knockout victory. He later fought former NBA player Nate Robinson on November 28, 2020, securing a knockout victory in the second round. He continued to build his boxing resume with high-profile bouts against former UFC fighters Ben Askren in April 2021 and Tyron Woodley in two matches during August 2021 and December 2021, showcasing his ability to draw significant pay-per-view numbers. Paul’s impact on boxing extends beyond his in-ring performances; he has redefined fight promotion through social media-driven hype and celebrity involvement. His October 2022 fight against former UFC welterweight champion Anderson Silva marked a milestone in attracting mainstream attention to crossover boxing events. Complex has tracked Paul’s career milestones, including his signing with Showtime Boxing in May 2021, highlighting how his digital influence continues to reshape the sport’s marketing and audience engagement strategies.

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Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, and DJ Khaled on stage, smiling and interacting with the audience against a blue backdrop.
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Alex Ocho1 day ago
Jake Paul and Conor McGregor
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Jake Paul Mocks Conor McGregor's UFC 329 Knee Injury Before Expressing Support

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Trey Alston5 days ago
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Bernadette Giacomazzo28 days ago
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How Jake Paul’s $1.7M USA World Cup Bet Could Pay Fans Big

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Bernadette Giacomazzo35 days ago
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Claressa Shields in sunglasses and a pink top, and Jake Paul with a beard speaking at a microphone.
Sports

Claressa Shields Slams Jake Paul and MVP Following Ban: ‘Take the Heels Off’

The boxing champion accused Jake Paul and MVP of hypocrisy while revisiting past criticism surrounding her MMA loss and ongoing tensions with Alycia Baumgardner.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
Jake Paul-Backed Betr Enters the Prediction Markets World
Pop Culture

Jake Paul’s Betr Makes Bold Play to Dominate Prediction Markets

Inside Betr’s bold play to turn sports betting, casino, and prediction markets into one ‘super app’ for more than a million users.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
Claressa Shields Banned from MVP Events After Alycia Baumgardner Altercation
Sports

Claressa Shields Banned From MVP Events After Alycia Baumgardner Incident

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Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
Jake Paul with a beard, wearing a white shirt, and Druski (in whiteface) with long blonde hair and a white jacket, both speaking into microphones.
Pop Culture

Jake Paul Says He’s Contacting Makeup Artists for a Response to Druski’s ‘Conservative' Woman Skit

The YouTuber turned pro boxer says he's exploring creating a "response" to Druski's whiteface skit.

Alex Ocho103 days ago
Alissa Violet at the REPRESENT x Saks Little Beach House Malibu Party on May 31, 2024 in Malibu, California.
Pop Culture

YouTuber Alissa Violet Arrested After Alleged Fight With Boyfriend

After neighbors filed a noise complaint, the cops were called to the residence.

Holly Riordan105 days ago
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UFC legend Chael Sonnen has opened up about his thoughts on influencer boxing on the Creators Think podcast with Andy Bachman.
Sports

UFC Legend Chael Sonnen Weighs In on Influencer Boxing on 'Creators Think': 'Jake Paul Is a Boxer'

UFC legend Chael Sonnen has opened up about his thoughts on influencer boxing on the Creators Think podcast with Andy Bachman.

Maggie Ekberg113 days ago
Jutta Leerdam and Ye
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Jutta Leerdam Uses Kanye West Grammy Speech to Celebrate Olympic Gold

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tara mahadevan154 days ago
Jake Paul and Bad Bunny
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Jake Paul Walks Back Bad Bunny Criticism: ‘Idk What Happened on My Twitter Last Night'

Jake Paul initially had some hard words for Bad Bunny and the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

tara mahadevan158 days ago
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jake Paul
Music

AOC Slams Jake Paul for Calling Bad Bunny a ‘Fake American Citizen'

AOC also called Paul out for moving to Puerto Rico to "avoid paying your taxes."

tara mahadevan158 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul attend the premiere of "Paul American" at Tempo by Hilton New York Times Square on March 26, 2025 in New York City.
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Jake Paul Sobs After Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Wins Gold at Winter Olympics: ‘I Can’t Stop Crying'

Jutta Leerdam broke an Olympic record and won the women's 1000m race in the 2026 Winter Olympics speedskating event on Monday

Jaelani Turner-Williams158 days ago
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Claressa Shields Roasts Jake Paul For Bad Bunny Comment: 'Not Today'
Sports

Claressa Shields Fires Back at Jake Paul Over Bad Bunny Comment: 'Not Today'

Claressa Shields fired back at Jake Paul after he called Bad Bunny a 'fake American citizen,' defending Puerto Ricans in a pointed response on X.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Logan Paul smiling at a Fanatics event, wearing a brown leather jacket.
Music

Logan Paul Defends Puerto Ricans After Brother Jake Paul Calls Bad Bunny a 'Fake American Citizen'

Jake Paul slammed Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, questioning his citizenship.

Jade Gomez159 days ago
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 19: Professional boxer and influencer Jake Paul is seen on the sidelines before the 2026 CFP National Championship between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Bad Bunny appears onstage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Music

Jake Paul Slams Bad Bunny Ahead of Halftime Show, Calls Him a ‘Fake American Citizen’

The social media personality and boxer said he would be "purposely turning off the halftime show."

Jaelani Turner-Williams159 days ago

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