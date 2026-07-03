Loewe

Loewe is a Spanish luxury fashion house founded in 1846 by Enrique Loewe Roessberg, specializing in leather goods, ready-to-wear, and accessories. From 2013 to 2025, under creative director Jonathan Anderson, Loewe became known for elevating artisanal techniques, especially its signature "intarsia" leather weaving, into contemporary, sculptural designs that challenge traditional notions of modern luxury.

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