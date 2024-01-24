Best of Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2024

Complex Original

Another Paris Fashion Week Men’s has come to a close.





The biggest presentation was arguably Pharrell’s third as the creative director of Louis Vuitton Men's. We’ve discussed it plenty already. So, you won’t be seeing it here. Instead, we wanted to make sure we shed the proper light on some of the other amazing designers who showcased their Fall/Winter 2024 collections in Paris.





Established names like Dior, Dries Van Noten, and Junya Watanabe once again impressed us. There were also some great shows from up-and-coming names that have piqued our interest like Winnie, Airei , and 4SDesigns.





These shows are the presentations we are still thinking about.