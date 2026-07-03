Jacob and Co.

Jacob and Co. is a luxury watch and jewelry brand founded by Jacob Arabo in 1986, celebrated for its bold, intricate designs and high-profile celebrity clientele. Based in New York City, the brand is distinguished by its complex timepieces that merge advanced horological engineering with vibrant, unconventional aesthetics favored by hip-hop artists like Pharrell, Drake, Jay-Z, and more. Its defining feature is the pioneering of multi-axis tourbillons and gemstone-encrusted movements, such as the Astronomia collection, which combines technical innovation with street-inspired flair. Fans return for limited-edition releases and collaborations that blend high jewelry craftsmanship with urban culture, making Jacob and Co. a standout in luxury watchmaking. Jacob and Co. is most known in streetwear for its Five Time Zone watches and iconic custom jewelry pieces made for Pharrell, NIGO, and others throughout the 2000s.

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