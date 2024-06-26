Best of Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2025

Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 has left us with a lot to think about.





Pharrell’s latest presentation as the creative director of Louis Vuitton Men's obviously got people talking. We’ve discussed it plenty already . Even unsuspecting brands like Vans had a stellar presence throughout the week. But those were far from the only highlights.





Dries van Noten held his final presentation at the helm of his namesake label to close the book on his legendary 38-year career. On the opposite side of the spectrum, ASAP Rocky made his runway debut with an impressive showing dubbed “American Sabotage.” Shows from smaller designers like Hed Mayner, Bianca Saunders, and 424 also piqued our interest.





These are the presentations we are still thinking about.