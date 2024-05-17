Loewe and On Partner for Expansive New Collection

Loewe and On are expanding their ongoing collaborative relationship with a new collection boasting tastefully simple designs across activewear, outerwear, and footwear.

Enlisted to capture the new pieces—i.e. fleece hoodies, performance tops, a new Cloudtilt model, and more—is acclaimed Jersey-born artist and photographer Ryan McGinley, whose past credits includes truly singular work with Jerrod Carmichael and Lana Del Rey, among numerous other familiar names.

Featured in the resulting film and Polaroid shots from McGinley are athletic powerhouses Ben Shelton, Masato Yokata, Alexandra Burghardt, Aaliyah Miller, Mario Garcia Romo, and Sintayehu “Sinta” Vissa.

Below, get a look at a selection of McGinley's mid-action portraits. The drop is slated for May 22 for pre-registered shoppers, followed by a wider launch on May 23. For more info, see here.