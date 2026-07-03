Guillermo Andrade

Guillermo Andrade is a Guatemalan-born, Los Angeles-based designer and the founder of 424, the luxury streetwear label he operates out of a store on Melrose Place in West Hollywood. Andrade came up in the LA fashion scene without formal design training, beginning his career by sourcing and reworking vintage pieces — buying Paul Smith suits and reconstructing them into one-of-a-kind garments — before opening a multi-brand concept store on Fairfax Avenue that became a destination for the city's underground fashion community. 424 grew out of that store, evolving from a retail platform into a full label defined by Andrade's politically engaged design sensibility and his commitment to making clothes that are accessible while remaining conceptually creative. His collaborations have spanned Nike, Adidas, and Arsenal FC — the latter a collection of matchday suits that brought him international attention.

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Denny Sachtleben
Style

P. Andrade Brings Brazil's Festive Subcultures to Paris With 'Sagrado' SS27

The Brazilian label's Paris Fashion Week men's presentation drew from hidden traditions from their native country across 28 looks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
Invitation with event details for 4-24-24 at Hubble Studio, Stage 5 in LA, with logos of sponsors like Tequila and Heineken
Style

Guillermo Andrade Announces Inaugural '424 Day' With Archive Sale and Warehouse Party

The brand celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Joe Price813 days ago
424 x adidas x Arsenal F.C.
Style

Guillermo Andrade Talks Inspiration Behind New 424 x Adidas Campaign Video

The 424 founder says the visual, directed by his brother Diego Benjamin Andrade, was inspired by his childhood home in Marin County, California.

Joshua Espinoza1944 days ago
Guillermo Andrade x Diego Andrade film
Style

424's Guillermo Andrade Provides Glimpse of His New Work-Life Amid Pandemic

This new film—directed by Guillermo's brother, Diego Andrade—shows how the creative director completed 424's latest collection under the COVID-19 lockdown.

Joshua Espinoza2092 days ago
John Elliott + 424 Hoodie
Style

Exclusive: John Elliott and 424's Guillermo Andrade Discuss Upcoming Collab

Here's an exclusive look at John Elliott and 424's 'Fairfax' hoodie design, modeled by Nick Young.

Joshua Espinoza3004 days ago
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424 SS18 Collection
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424 Delivers Its Most Refined Collection Yet for Spring/Summer 2018

We spoke to 424 co-founder Guillermo Andrade about the collection and how the in-house brand has evolved.

Joshua Espinoza3044 days ago

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