Rihanna and Loewe Release Collection Inspired by Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna and Loewe have teamed up to release a new collection inspired by her iconic look at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Comprising of pieces inspired by flight gear and the iconography of the performance itself, the collection features cargo jumpsuits and trousers with utility details. The pieces are constructed from cotton canvas for a relaxed fit and are available in black and red.

The brand's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, spoke about how it felt to work with Rihanna on the show earlier this year. “I’m so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment. Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream,” Anderson said.

Of course, the performance was also notable because she used it to announce her second pregnancy. Last month, she and ASAP Rocky shared the first photos of their second child, Riot Rose.

The collection is available via Loewe's website here and select retail stores across the globe. Stores stocking the items include CASA LOEWE Madrid, CASA LOEWE London, CASA LOEWE Dubai, LOEWE Montaigne in Paris, LOEWE Greene Street in New York, LOEWE Rodeo Drive in LA, and LOEWE Miami Design District.

Check out some packshots and behind-the-scenes photos of how the collection came together below.