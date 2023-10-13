Loewe and On Collaborate on New Cloudtilt Shoe

The Cloudtilt, Loewe and On’s new shoe design, is the first in the latter’s range of lifestyle footwear to utilize the CloudTec Phase technology.

In short, CloudTec Phase gives consumers what’s billed as a “smooth” and “ultra-lightweight” wearing experience by incorporating fewer components in the cushioning. The outer sole, meanwhile, is made of EVA foam and nicely complements the design’s recycled polyester mesh upper.

The first men’s drop of the Cloudtilt is available now and features the design in white, black, lime green, khaki green, and forever blue colorways. The initial women’s drop is also available now and gives consumers the option of rocking the shoe in white, black, lime green, purple rose, and/or navy.

A second drop is slated for January. In the meantime, get a closer look at the Cloudtilt in action below.