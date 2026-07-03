Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton is a French luxury fashion house founded in 1854, originally renowned for its handcrafted trunks. The brand expanded into high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear, and accessories, distinguished by its iconic LV monogram and meticulous craftsmanship rooted in Parisian heritage. Under successive creative directors throughout the 21st century like Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Virgil Abloh, and Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton has redefined luxury by blending timeless motifs with modern design elements, such as the signature Damier canvas pattern and innovative material treatments. Its relevance in contemporary streetwear culture comes from collaborations with artists like Takashi Murakami labels like Supreme and rapper like Kanye West. Fans return for Louis Vuitton’s ability to create collectible pieces that combine heritage craftsmanship with bold, artistic statements, positioning the brand as a pioneer in luxury branding and experiential retail.

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The FIFA World Cup trophy in a Louis Vuitton case on a soccer field.
Style

Louis Vuitton's FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Trunk: Get a Closer Look

An unnamed "FIFA legend" will help guide the trunk onto the pitch later this month.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
Louis Vuitton
Style

Louis Vuitton Debuts Lip Liner, La Beauté's LV Crayon

The LV Crayon retails for $58 and comes in 10 shades.

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 days ago
Pharrell Williams wearing red sunglasses, a green cap, and a white shirt, sitting in a casual setting.
Style

What's Going on With Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Sneaker and Vans?

The new sneaker from Pharrell and Louis Vuitton looks enough like classic Vans shoes that the brand even responded.

Joe Price25 days ago
Pharrell Louis Vuitton Combi
Sneakers

Pharrell's New Louis Vuitton Sneaker Looks Like the Vans Authentic

Vans responds to the debut of the Louis Vuitton Combi.

Victor Deng25 days ago
Gabriel Moses in dark clothing poses in front of a black and neon backdrop.
Style

Who Is Gabriel Moses? What to Know About Artist Behind Visuals for Travis Scott, Clipse, More

The photographer and filmmaker's star-stacked roster of collaborators is extensive.

Trace William Cowen38 days ago
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Tyshawn Jones in a coat stands in a park with a city skyline in the background, under a cloudy sky.
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Tyshawn Jones Stars in Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2026 Menswear Campaign

The skateboarding star, an official "friend of the house," is joined by other models in the Central Park-set campaign.

Trace William Cowen67 days ago
Across streetwear history, many brands have created their own original camo patterns including BAPE, Maharishi, KidSuper, Fugazi, and Denim Tears.
Style

A History of Camouflage in Streetwear

From BAPE to KidSuper, here are streetwear brands’ best reinterpretations of the classic pattern over the years.

Mike DeStefano70 days ago
A person with layered hair and bangs, wearing a denim jacket, looking at the camera against a plain background.
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Alysa Liu Becomes Newest Luis Vuitton Ambassador Following Gold Medal Win at 2026 Winter Olympics

The 20-year-old figure skater won two gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Joe Price74 days ago
Future attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France.
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Future, LeBron James, and More Join Louis Vuitton’s Speedy P9 'What’s in My Bag' Campaign

The new campaign highlights the essentials several celebrities carry in their LV Speedy P9.

Joe Price105 days ago
Virgil Abloh
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Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Statue Sold to 'Celebrity Client' for $65,000

The mannequin, a part of Abloh's first collection with LV, is dripped out in the brand.

tara mahadevan106 days ago
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Screenshot of Louis Vuitton glasses tattoo.
Style

Man Goes Viral Again for Tattooing Louis Vuitton Glasses on His Face

Tattoo artist Landon Redd has people talking about his latest piece, LV frames.

Jose Martinez116 days ago
Supreme's luxury collaborations over the years have included MM6 Maison Margiela, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry.
Style

Supreme's Luxury Fashion Collaborations, Ranked

Following its MM6 Maison Margiela release, we decided to rank Supreme’s top 10 luxury fashion collaborations.

Mike DeStefano120 days ago
Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
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Oscars 2026: Chase Infiniti's Custom Louis Vuitton Gown Reportedly Took 750 Hours to Construct

The breakthrough 'One Battle After Another' star made an impact with her Oscars debut.

Joe Price123 days ago
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026 leaned more into classic menswear tailoring than the streetwear silhouettes it has highlighted for the past few seasons.
Style

Is Luxury Fashion Done With Streetwear? Industry Leaders Weigh In

We asked 10 industry leaders what they think about the current relationship between streetwear and luxury fashion.

Mike DeStefano161 days ago

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