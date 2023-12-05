The Best Clothing Brands of 2023

Complex Original

This was a year to remember when it comes to style. Pharrell unveiled his first collections for Louis Vuitton as its new creative director of menswear. Supreme released some of its strongest offerings in years despite a highly-publicized split with its first official creative director, Tremaine Emory. Denim Tears and Corteiz caused pandemonium in major cities around the world with hyped product drops. Awake NY and Aimé Leon Dore proved that brick-and-mortar retail isn't dead with grand opening and renovations of their flagship stores in New York City. And luxury labels like Bottega Veneta grabbed everyone's attention through viral campaigns with stylish stars like ASAP Rocky.





Whether you’re someone who loves luxury brands like Loewe or a streetwear historian clamoring for the next Supreme drop every Thursday, there was something in 2023 to excite you.







Here are Complex’s picks for the best brands of 2023.