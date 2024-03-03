Watch Shawn Mendes Leave Pharrell Hanging During Paris Fashion Week Show

Fashion Week brings out all kinds of celebrities, inspiring some unlikely interactions along the way.
On Friday, an awkward encounter between Pharrell Williams, 50, and Shawn Mendes, 25, was caught on camera when they attended the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, France.
In the clip circulating on social media, Williams and Mendes appear to be mingling amongst a group of other attendees. However, Shawn seems to completely miss the moment Pharell raises a hand to dap him up and leaves him hanging.
Thankfully there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings between them, as evidenced by a separate video of them hugging each other at the same event.
Pharrell has been balancing his time with fashion and music projects lately. In January, Williams, who is the Louis Vuiton’s creative director of menswear, debuted the fashion house’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection in Paris with a Western and indigenous theme.
“Doctor (Work It Out),” his latest collaboration with Miley Cyrus, was also released on Friday.