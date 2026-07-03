Josh Giddey

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Josh Giddey in a Chicago Bulls jersey, focused during a game, with a blurred audience in the background.
Sports

Hornets Fan Ejected After Heated Courtside Clash With Josh Giddey

Giddey confronted a courtside heckler before security removed the fan late in Charlotte’s win.

Mark Elibert229 days ago
Josh Giddey speaks at an NBA Playoffs press conference, wearing a zippered leather jacket. NBA and Google Pixel branding visible
Sports

NBA Closes Investigation on Josh Giddey's Alleged Relationship with Minor

The league closed its probe after authorities declined to pursue criminal charges against the OKC player.

Joshua Espinoza785 days ago
Sports

Josh Giddey Will Not Face Charges for Alleged Relationship With Minor, NBA Continuing Its Review (UPDATE)

A source connected with law enforcement says that no evidence was found to corroborate the claims against the 21-year-old basketball star.

Alex Ocho911 days ago
Music

Adam Silver Explains Why NBA Hasn't Suspended Josh Giddy Amid Alleged Underaged Relationship Investigation

The NBA commissioner hasn't suspended Giddey, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard who's accused of having a inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams951 days ago
Sports

Josh Giddey Scandal Coverage Sparks War of Words Among Dez Bryant, Stephen A. Smith, and Jemele Hill

Bryant said he "ain’t talking about the situation" further unless Stephen A. Smith or Malika Andrews will discuss it on air, while Hill tweeted that the former Cowboys player "was out of line."

Joe Price959 days ago
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Sports

Family of Minor Who Allegedly Had Improper Relationship With Josh Giddey Refuse to Speak With Police (UPDATE)

Insiders say a police inquiry has been opened to investigate the validity of the allegations made against the 21-year-old Australian player.

Alex Ocho961 days ago
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Hasn’t Spoken on the Josh Giddey Underage Relationship Allegations

The 'First Take' host said Giddey can sue someone for speaking on the allegations without knowing the facts.

Mark Elibert962 days ago
Sports

Dez Bryant Targets ESPN’s Malika Andrews Over Delayed Coverage of Josh Giddey Scandal: ‘You Went Out Your Way to Crucify Brandon Miller’

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver vented about 'NBA Today' having "waited forever to make a statement" about Giddey.

Alex Ocho962 days ago
Sports

Josh Giddey Reportedly at Risk of Losing $40 Million Sponsorship Over Alleged Underage Relationship

The NBA recently launched an investigation into the allegations against the Oklahoma City Thunder guard.

Joe Price962 days ago
Sports

NBA Investigating Alleged Relationship Between Josh Giddey and Underage Girl

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard declined to comment on the matter during the team’s media availability Friday.

Brad Callas965 days ago
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Josh Giddey at JBL's peaks on peaks event
Sports

Get Familiar With Josh Giddey, Australia's Rising NBA Star

We caught up with one of the NBA's leading young talents and fellow Australian Josh Giddey. Speaking to Complex AU, Giddey reflects on his journey so far.

Josh Miguel Florentino1227 days ago

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