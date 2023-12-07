A Recent Timeline of Young NBA Players Running Into Trouble With Law: Giddey, Bridges, & More

Since professional sports emerged as an economic juggernaut in the mid-20th century, athletes have lived life under a microscope. They are no longer just athletes; instead, they are considered brands, which means their personal lives are of public interest.

Sometimes the added interest works in a player’s favor. When an athlete has a squeaky-clean reputation, it can lead to enhanced financial opportunity. That player might be rewarded with a fatter contract from his team (example: Jaylen Brown) or build a robust sponsorship portfolio (Patrick Mahomes).

But the microscope works against the athletes whose personal lives are not-so-squeaky. The NBA has a long history of star players getting into trouble with the law (e.g., Shawn Kemp, Allen Iverson, the Portland ‘Jailblazers’). But lately, it’s been difficult to keep track of all the legal troubles involving young hoops stars. It seems there’s a new headline every day.

October 2022: Josh Primo Released