Adam Silver Explains Why NBA Hasn't Suspended Josh Giddy Amid Alleged Underaged Relationship Investigation

Silver also told ESPN's Malika Andrews that the Newport Beach Police Department is launching an independent investigation into the matter. “I’m not going to say never ever, but I think this is the path we’ve consistently followed in the past," Silver said.

“In this case, so we have an allegation and then you have a police investigation and then a parallel league investigation. I also add that, where there is a criminal investigation, we take a back seat… that impacts how the players and players association can work with us because of course the player needs to protect his rights."

Alleged photos of Giddey and the female circulated online before being deleted, although they were saved and shared by other social media users. Although the age of consent in Oklahoma is 16, it's undisclosed how old the girl was at the time the pictures were taken. The girl's parents initially refused to speak with police over the alleged improper relationship, but according to USA Today, they're now being represented by California attorney Gloria Allred.

Following reports of the incident, Giddey's images were removed from Sanitarium Health Food Company, the parent company of wheat breakfast cereal Wee-Bix, which sponsors him in a $40 million deal.