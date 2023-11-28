Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Hasn’t Spoken on the Josh Giddey Underage Relationship Allegations

Stephen A. Smith has revealed why he hasn't said a word regarding Josh Giddey and the alleged relationship he was in with an underage girl.

During a segment of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the legendary sports journalist chimed in on his lack of coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder guard. According to Smith, not all of the details in Giddey's situation are known, such as how old the woman really is, and he could be sued for speaking on the situation when he doesn't know all the facts.

"He's 21, we don't know how old she is," Smith said. "We don't know anything, we know there's an investigation going on. That's all we know. We don't know anything else. You know why Stephen A. hasn't said anything? Because you could get sued, idiots! You don't just go out there running your damn mouth over something this serious."

He continued, "Some fight that took place on the basketball court, sure. Allegations where the alleged victim is identified, sure. Where the specification of the crime is illuminated, sure. But this clamoring to comment about something with no information, no definitive facts—you can't do it. You can do it on social media with your troll-ass selves. You can do it then because you don't have any real accountability."