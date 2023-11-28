Dez Bryant Targets ESPN’s Malika Andrews Over Delayed Coverage of Josh Giddey Scandal: ‘You Went Out Your Way to Crucify Brandon Miller’

35-year-old Bryant continued, “Your parents really raised you wrong and just because you went to a private school don’t make you better. You appeal and I know your kind. You just a puppet. I dont know how a former or current nba player could sit there across from you and look at you with some kind of respect.”

Brandon Miller, a Charlotte Hornets rookie, was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit last month by the family of Jamea Harris, a 23-year-old woman who died at a shooting in January near the University of Alabama campus. Although Miller was not charged with killing Harris, police allege that he was asked by his former teammate, Darius Miles, to grab his gun and bring it to his location.

Less than a half-hour after his initial tweet, Dez Bryant responded to a user who pointed out that Andrews spoke about Giddey on NBA Today on Monday.

“It was by public demand! They felt the heat!" he answered. "They waited forever to make a statement. Certain athletes get the privilege innocent till proven guilty. Certain athletes are guilty until proven innocent and by that time who gives a fuck. You already got the label on you. Ain’t nobody going to tell me how this game go. It’s sick.”