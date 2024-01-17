Josh Giddey Will Not Face Charges for Alleged Relationship With Minor

Josh Giddey will not face charges over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

A source at the Newport Beach Police Department told TMZ that the case is officially closed after officials found no evidence to corroborate the claims against the 21-year-old guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The outlet's reporting suggests that there were no individuals willing to speak on the matter, leaving Giddey in the clear.

The allegations against the rising Australian basketball star surfaced in November.

This story is being updated.



