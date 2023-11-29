Police Reportedly Looking Into Josh Giddey Underage Relationship Allegations

Josh Giddey is reportedly now under police investigation.

Giddey, a point guard for Oklahoma City Thunder, was accused on social media of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. Photos of the 21-year-old Australian player with an alleged minor surfaced online, with a caption reading, “Just fucked Josh Giddey.”

Sources connected to law enforcement told TMZ that Newport Beach, California police have opened an inquiry to see if there was any validity to the claims made against Giddey and if any laws were broken. Although the age of consent in Oklahoma is 16, it’s unknown how old the girl was at the time the photo was taken.

Last week, the NBA announced it's investigating the incident. It was also reported that Giddey is at risk of losing a hefty $40 million sponsorship deal with cereal brand Weet-Bix and its parent company, Sanitarium Health Food Company, which has wiped all photos of the player from its social media pages.